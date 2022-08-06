Whether it's showing off livestock, interior design skills or smashing cars in the demolition derby, the Carbon County Fair has a little something for everyone.
Local kids and adults gathered for a range of events throughout the week in one of the region's most anticipated events of the summer.
“I’ve lived in Carbon County my whole life,” said Bobbie Herman, Carbon County Fair Board chairperson. “The fair is what everyone looks forward to.”
This is certainly true for 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants, who spent months raising animals and completing projects to show off at the fair.
For those participants, the fair is the payoff for the hard work they put in year-round. They build relationships with their animals and take opportunities to explore areas of the fair they love most.
“I really like to show poultry because they’re awesome,” said 14-year-old Shylo Smith. “They’re super goofy.”
Other participants agreed that their attachment to the animals is what makes the fair so special. For many of them, the fair is also the time to say goodbye to their animals.
“I end up feeling really sad (at the end),” said 14-year-old Alaina Mcness, who raised a steer and a heifer this year. “I raised them every day.”
Still, it can be a relief to head home and relax after spending so many hours working toward the fair, Mcness said.
In addition to the animal-related events, the fair brings attractions for those who are not from Rawlins or who don’t come from an agricultural background.
“I enjoy everything — coming out at night, the derby,” Maggie Boyd said.
Food comes high on the list of important things to hit at the fair. Community lunches and food trucks were a central part of the activity Wednesday. Judges also tasted various categories of food throughout the week, ranging from pies to cookies to barbeque.
“I’m glad we have it,” said food “shoot-out” judge Lesa Vasquez of the fair. “When I first started I didn’t realize all that (went on) behind the scenes.”
Volunteers and sponsors from throughout the community turn out during fair week. On Wednesday, this took the form of Kids Day at the fair, where kids too young to be in 4-H or FFA got to tour the fairgrounds and learn about farm animals from older participants in the programs.
The kids also interacted with farm animals and learn about cow species, bees and beef byproducts, among other subjects.
At the end of the tour, they gathered for a lunch provided by Michael’s “Big City” Steakhouse, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County and RNB State Bank.
Other community groups gathered to run bake sales, dunk tanks and other fundraisers to help support their organizations.
The fair brings nostalgia to longtime Rawlins residents who participated when they were kids and now are watching others do the same, said Gayle Shaw.
No matter what event brings people out to the fair, the act of coming together to celebrate was an important part for many of Wednesday's attendees.
“It's been a great way to bring everyone together,” said MHCC representative Stephanie Hinkle.