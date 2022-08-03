GREYBULL — About 18 months ago, Pat O’Hara, who lives north of Greybull on the Wyo-Ben road, needed new siding on her home. She contacted a siding company in Powell and gave it a down payment of $5,000. A crew came out, tore down the old siding, walked away and never came back.

It is unknown who built the house, but there was no plywood under the siding – just insulation. There’s no way O‘Hara could survive a winter in a home like that.

