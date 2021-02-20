For the past nine years, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) has been hosting a community health and wellness fair and blood draw. This year, MHCC will continue to offer these valuable services, but in a slightly different format.
“Last year, we were scheduled to do blood draws and the fair, but we had to cancel two weeks ahead of the fair and cut the blood draws short,” said Stephanie Hinkle, marketing, communications, and foundation director for MHCC. Not everyone in the community was able to take advantage of the yearly service.
For this year’s event, MHCC sent out a survey to the community asking input on what the most valuable pieces of the event were. The overwhelming response was that the discounted labs and provider consultations were the most valuable services. Given this feedback, MHCC will be accommodating these services in a pandemic-safe way.
“In the past, people would walk into the hospital for their blood draws. This year, people will need to call the MHCC Visiting Specialists Clinic to schedule an appointment ahead of time,” said Hinkle. This allows MHCC to control how many people enter the building at any given time, and allows them to implement public safety measures to keep clients safe during their blood draw. Masks are required, and there will be a staff member performing temperature and wellness screenings as people enter the clinic.
Lab results will be sent directly to participants, usually within the same week of the draw. Upon receiving lab results, people can call the MHCC Family Practice Clinic to schedule a telehealth consult with a MHCC provider to discuss their results and receive feedback. Hinkle explained that the telehealth consults will be kept very simple. Staff will help people get scheduled for a phone conference with a provider, so it will be simpler than a video call.
“These are really useful panels that are frequently requested from providers,” said Hinkle. She explained that providing this service is crucial to MHCC’s mission of providing preventative medicine and education to the Carbon County community.
Typically, the event sees about 1,500 participants. MHCC has planned for the same volume of people for this year’s event. They have also made accommodations for businesses who wish to do employee health screenings.
“For businesses, we have historically gone on-sight for blood draws. This year, we’re requesting that businesses come to us, and call ahead to reserve a time,” said Hinkle. Special days have been reserved for business draws. These dates are March 24, 25, 26 from 5-10 a.m., and April 28, 29, 30, and May 1 from 5-10 a.m.
WHEN
Community health and wellness blood draws will go from March 3 – March 31, 2021, and April 1 – May 1, 2021. They will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5-10 a.m. MHCC will also offer these services during two Saturdays: March 27 and May 1 from 5-10 a.m. Telehealth consults with providers will be scheduled from March 12- May 21st.
WHERE
All blood draws will occur at the MHCC Visiting Specialists Clinic at 2012 W. Elm St. in Rawlins. Blood draws are available by appointment only. Call 307-324-8247 to schedule an appointment. Provider consultations will occur via teleconference.
AVAILABLE SCREENINGS
• Core Health Fair Panel (includes CMP, CBC, Lipid Panel & Iron) — $40
• Discounted Men’s Package — $250
• Discounted Women’s Package — $230
• A1C — $20
• Vitamin B12 — $20
• Vitamin D — $40
• Folate — $20
• Hepatitis C — $35
• Thyroid — $45
• Testosterone — $50
• PSA — $20
Prior to screening, clients must fast for 10-12 hours. Diabetic clients should fast only six hours ahead of time. Pregnant women should consult with their physicians. Drink plenty of water while fasting.
MHCC will not bill health insurance during the blood draws, which allows them to keep their prices down. Individuals can pay with cash, credit, debit, or check.
BLOOD DRAWS SCHEDULED IN HANNA
MHCC will also provide community wellness blood draws in their family practice clinic in Hanna. These will occur March 1st, 15th, and 29th from 6-9 a.m. at the MHCC Family Practice Clinic in Hanna located at 1008 Feldspar Court. Blood draws in Hanna will also be available by appointment only, and can be scheduled ahead of time by calling 307-325-6569. They will offer the same panel of screenings and telehealth consultations as the location in Rawlins.