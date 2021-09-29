Trail rehabilitation continues on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest while construction is poised to begin on a new trail connecting the Pilot Hill parcel with national forest lands.
For the last five years, Wyoming Pathways has collaborated with the U.S. Forest Service and other partners to rebuild and reroute system trails on the national forest east of Laramie, and that work is still underway this fall.
On Aspen Trail and Haunted Forest, which required substantial reroutes to make them sustainable, trail crews are finishing up the new stretches and putting the finishing touches on drainage and trail surface components. That work should be completed this month.
“That’s finishing up work that we started last year,” said Tim Young, executive director of Wyoming Pathways.
Meanwhile, the main goal of the construction season is to begin building a connector trail that starts at the eastern border of the Pilot Hill parcel. Young is hopeful that construction could begin this fall as the final pieces of behind-the-scenes work fall into place, as is the Laramie Ranger District.
“We’re ready to pull the trigger ASAP. We’re just waiting on some internal clearance from one of our resource areas,” said Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos.
Once the connector trail is in place, recreationists will be able to follow singletrack from the Laramie city limits onto the national forest. Young estimated that construction could get as far as Eagle Rock Road, also known as Forest Service Road 714, this fall. Eagle Rock Road departs from F.R. 703 and heads east, while F.R. 703 eventually runs past the summit of Pilot Hill.
Some of the new trail might follow sections of the old route used by the Enduro mountain bike race.
“The parts that had a good line and just needed some improvements. Those should be retained and could be fun,” Young said.
Funding for the $70,000 project is in place thanks to a grant from the state’s Recreational Trails Program, which is administered by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. The program distributes money to states that was collected from federal gasoline taxes paid by off-highway recreationists and is used to build and maintain trails.
Wyoming Pathways, a nonprofit advocacy group that promotes nonmotorized travel, matched the grant with $20,000 of its own money.
Voos said the connector trail’s ultimate destination is unknown at this point. A trail that terminates at the Tie City Trailhead would have to cross Wyoming Highway 210, and so far the Laramie Ranger District and the Wyoming Department of Transportation haven’t figured out a safe way to do that.
“(WYDOT) has concerns about people crossing the highway right there, and so do we,” Voos said. “There is not a current solution. We’re looking at options, but we don’t have anything in place right now.”
Sarah Brown Mathews, executive director of Pilot Hill Inc., said her organization might be able to build additional trails on its side of the fence before winter arrives if the connector trail gets underway soon enough.
“We are considering more work on that this fall, depending on how the Forest Service progress proceeds,” she said. “We don’t want a trail that stops at a boundary on a map until the Forest Service is ready to meet us.”
Pilot Hill Inc. completed 7 miles of new trails of its own this summer, adding a new way to cross the parcel from west to east.
Since 2017, Wyoming Pathways has rerouted and rebuilt portions of Aspen Trail, Haunted Forest and Headquarters Trail in addition to basic maintenance on many of the other 30 miles of trails in the U.S. Forest Service system.
The popular trails are heavily used and often travel up steep hillsides, necessitating sustainable reroutes that allow water to drain without causing erosion.
The connector trail is a companion to the Laramie Ranger District’s upcoming Pole Mountain Gateways Project, which should get underway in the next year. Last spring, the district gathered public input in advance of officially initiating the project, which will be a large-scale overhaul of nonmotorized recreation on the unit.
Voos said public enthusiasm is high, and the Gateways project is a priority for the district.
“We are moving forward on it,” he said.
Young said he’s excited to imagine the future of nonmotorized trails in the region as new miles continue to open up.
“It’s an exciting time for Laramie and everyone that lives there,” he said.