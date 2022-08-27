The Continental Divide Trail is a hiking path covering some 3,100 miles from Canada to Mexico. There’s also the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route spanning some 2,700 miles and following as close to the Continental Divide as possible.

It is the longest off-pavement bicycle route in the world and now has a Canada section that begins in Jasper and runs all the way to Mexico.

