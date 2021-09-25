...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...303
...304...305...306...307 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...310 AND
SOUTHERN 313...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 303...304...306 AND 308...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303...304...306 AND 308...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 35 MPH
possible. Similar wind gusts are expected Sunday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Similar afternoon humidity expected
Sunday.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Citing legal restrictions on releasing information on personnel moves, Rawlins city officials are providing little information about this week’s firing of City Attorney Amy Bach.
Bach, who had been with the city in several roles over the past 14 years, was terminated on a unanimous 5-0 vote of the Rawlins City Council on Tuesday after an hour-long executive session during the council’s regular meeting.
Mayor Terry Weickum said he couldn’t elaborate about why Bach was fired or what may have led up to the move. He also said the path moving forward is clear.
The council will hire someone quickly who can serve as interim city attorney while a more formal search is done.
“We’re pretty interested in getting somebody as quickly as possible,” he said.
Asked what he would tell residents who push for more information about Bach’s termination, Weickum had some advice.
“Go educate yourselves on personnel laws then I’d invite them back to tell me what I’m doing wrong,” he said. “Personnel is almost never fun. I don’t care if you’re hiring or not. But managing personnel is just one part of the job (of a council member).”
Bach was first hired in July 2007 as an assistant city attorney, according to the city. In November 2010, her job description changed to include 10% work as an assistant city attorney and 90% as community development director. She was appointed acting city attorney in February 2013 and given the job permanently in September 2013.
Tuesday’s executive session was at least the second time in less than two years that the City Council discussed Bach’s employment.
In January 2020, the council met for nearly two hours in an executive session, then fired then-City Manager Scott Hannum and Municipal Court Judge Joshua Merseal. According to a Rawlins Times story about the firings, Bach’s job also was on the chopping block but the council unanimously voted to keep her.
Citing personnel laws, details of those discussions and firings also weren’t released.
For now, the focus is on replacing Bach, said City Manager Shawn Metcalf in a prepared statement.
“We will do our best to alleviate impacts for the public,” Metcalf said. “The city of Rawlins will hire an interim city attorney as soon as possible and also post the city attorney position this week.
“Our job postings go out nationally through Indeed and other job boards. We will also be advertising in specific publications geared toward attorneys.”