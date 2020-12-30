The Carbon County Board of Commissioners are looking into adopting new policies and rules regarding vehicle weight, sizes and permits on county roads.
The board is looking into this because the management policy would provide for specific procedures for the orderly and consistent management, construction and maintenance of county roads. In addition, the rules and regulations would allow the county’s road and bridge department to administer provisions for issuing permits to operate vehicles or loads exceeding legal statutory limits.
These proposed changes do meet the minimum substantive federal and state statutory/regulatory requirements.
The commissioners posted a notice of this intent on the county website, which also included the 40-plus page documents that detailed these policies and regulations.
Carbon County has over 945 miles of roads and of them, 491 miles are maintained all year. The county also maintains 2,468 culverts, 900 signs, 51 bridges and 452 cattle guards along these county roads.
The roads all over Carbon County fall into one of four categories. Category one is considered “high priority” and they are paved and/or quality graveled surfaced, high-traffic roads that are open and maintained all year. These are the roads that are priority for signage, grading, snow removal and any other maintenance.
Category two roads are “medium priority,” with good gravel or recycled asphalt as their surface. Portions of these roads are open and maintained all year. Category three roads are “low priority” and are lower-quality roads with some gravel surfacing. They aren’t considered a priority, are less frequently maintained and have a low volume of traffic.
The final category of roads are “no priority,” which are unimproved two-track or trail roads. These are ones that historically have had little or no maintenance work done by the county, but is considered a county road. These roads only exist on paper, and the county does not conduct any maintenance or snow removal on these. Any work done on these roads would have to be approved by the road and bridge department superintendent.
Around 98 miles of county roads are considered category four.
The board will consider these new policies and regulations at its meeting at 11 a.m., Feb. 16 at the Carbon County Courthouse in Rawlins.
Interested parties may submit comments or objections in writing to the board at any time prior to the meeting date. Those comments should be sent or delivered to the county clerk’s office at the courthouse in Rawlins.
All interested persons may also appear at the meeting where such provisions are to be considered and may submit any data, views, arguments, comments or objections as they may have, orally or in writing.