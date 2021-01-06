“I do not support delaying this project for any length of time. I will lawyer up and we will start playing that game.” This was the final comment from Rod Fisher, Director of Community Relations for PacifiCorp, Rocky Mountain Power, in response to the Carbon County Commissioner’s December 15th decision to table, until February, the final county approval for the next section, Segment D-1, of this long-planned, since 2007, Gateway West Power line project.
This bit of fireworks occurred late in the last meeting of 2020 for the County Commissioners. It came at the end of the scheduled Public Hearing for a Conditional Use Permit for a change in the Ranching, Agriculture and Mining (RAM) Zoning of the land over which the power line will pass. This change would permit the construction of a new 20-mile section of power line in Northern Carbon County.
This hearing, which lasted for 50 minutes, was expected to be routine since the applicant had been through the complete planning process and this application was being presented by Deputy County Zoning Administrator, Kristy Rowan, after the approval of both the County Planning and Development Department and the County Planning Commission.
Fisher announced that there had been an adjustment to the construction schedule for this project. He disclosed that the Wyoming Public Service Commission had held a scheduling hearing for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for this project in August. They announced a hearing date for this certificate of November 2021.
“This was later than we expected,” Fisher said. “We had hoped to start in 2021. As a result, (of this late hearing date) there will be no construction activities in 2021. The project is still moving forward. We will pick up construction in 2022. The in-service dates (for this power line) are now pushed out to 2024.”
Joan McGraw, a member of the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Commission had voted against the project when it was approved Nov.2, 2020.
“PacificCorp did not perform any due diligence regarding the proposed transmission route along Highway 487 and did not take into consideration the Medicine Bow Conservation District’s comments,” she said at that time. She had suggested in that meeting that this case should be tabled to “allow PacifiCorp enough time to see if the proposed transmission line could be rerouted to the east side of Hwy 487.”
McGraw, who is also the district manager of The Medicine Bow Conservation District, again raised the issue of relocating the powerline across Hwy 487 during this public hearing.
“With the disturbance (because of other power lines) already on the east side of the road, I don’t feel that the cultural clearances would have to be reviewed as much, since it has already been disturbed on the other side,” said. “I would request a tabling for one month to see if that process could be streamlined.”
Todd Heward, owner of the Heward Ranch in Shirley Basin, also entered written comments, asking that the line be moved across the highway for similar reasons.
Commission Chairman John Johnson referred to Commissioner Byron Barkhurst’s earlier comments about public participation.
“This is a public hearing. The public needs to feel that they can come to the Carbon County Commissioners to have their voices heard and we will act in their best interests.”
Commissioners Travis Moore, John Espy, and Sue Jones also made similar comments about this long and difficult process.
Fisher pointed out to the Commissioners that in Wyoming, “counties don’t have any siting authority over (where) transmission lines (are actually placed).” He did not cite a source for that statement.
At the suggestion of Jones, the chair called for a private session with County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis, for legal advice. A few minutes later commissioners returned from the executive session without announcing any action.
Espy then asked PacificCorp to develop a plan to move approximately three miles of this proposed power line corridor to the other side of Wyoming Highway 487. He made the official motion to table the approval of their request for a zoning change until the regular Feb. 2 meeting and asked what a new NEPA would look like at the February session.
Espy also asked Fisher to work on road use agreements with all affected parties, that includes Carbon County and any other communities where there may be a need for services such as water, etc.
The motion passed 5-0.
Fisher asked Chairman Johnson a clarification question. “you are wanting us to bring back the cost and time to relocate the roughly three miles (of the power line right-of-way) under the (control) of Carbon County land use and zoning ordinances.? Realizing that we have the permits, rights and authorization from the BLM for everything on the (16 miles of) BLM lands. Is that what your request is?”
Johnson deferred to County Attorney Davis. Davis answered, “they are asking what the cost would be associated with this relocation. What that timeline might add to the budget (of the project).”
Fisher responded, “I do want to express my disappointment and frustration with your decision today for kicking this can down the road.” “I will lawyer up and we will start playing that game if we need to. We will be prepared to be before you on Feb. 2 and we will provide you with additional information at that time.”
PARAMETERS OF THE PROJECT
The plan for this segment, the D-1 portion of this powerline route, is to build two parallel 230 K V, A C electric transmission lines across that Northern portion of Carbon County, along with any associated substation facilities. This new line will cross into Natrona County and permit the power being generated in that area to be joined with power from the Shirley Basin area for export from Wyoming to the western states.
These two new lines will travel “approximately 20 miles north from the Shirley Basin Substation in Carbon County to the Natrona County line” on their way to the Windstar Substation north of Medicine Bow, in Natrona County. This installation requires a 125-foot right-of-way, according to the filing documents.
The majority of the land crossed by this new line is controlled by the BLM, some 16.3 miles. It will also cross one-half mile of state-owned land as well as 3.3 miles of private land, according to Rowan.
THE HISTORY OF THE PROPOSAL
Beginning in 2007, it has been through seven years of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and BLM regulations. The transmission line siting was done from 2008-2010. The draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was published in 2011, then began the process of “nailing down the routes.”
When this project started, the national siting expectations standards required that power line routes should be 1,500 feet apart. These standards were used for the whole Gateway project.
“The BLM authorized this alignment on the public lands (being crossed by this project) in their record of decision at the end of 2013,” said Fisher.
In February of 2013 the National siting distances between power line routes was reduced from 1,500 to 250 feet, “because of crowding issues in California.” This change permits different powerlines to be built closer together.
The BLM looked at both projects with this new information. The Gateway West Segment D-1 NEPA had already been approved. “We would have had to hit the complete restart button to move it. They chose not to do that. I think that was the right call.”
“We have been conducting extensive on the ground resource surveys along this current planned route (for this D-1 Segment.) We have invested significant time, labor, and money in conducting these surveys and we still have more surveys to do (along this approved route) this next year,” said Fisher.
As for the Gateway South project, it was moved. We were in a different place with that plan, said Fisher. The BLM recognized where we were with that NEPA study, and the EIS had not been issued. “They ordered us to move our line next to the Trans West line, and we moved it,” down by Fort Steele. “All our cost and time spent on that other route was wasted.”
“It took 12 years to get through this process. We have complied with all of Carbon Counties zoning and planning ordinances. Are you wanting us to relocate the transmission lines on the three miles of land not controlled by the BLM, because you have zoning authority there” asked Fisher?
“What would it take for us to pick this line up and move it to the other side of Hwy. 487 for these few miles? Our biggest challenge would be the cultural resources surveys,” that would have to be conducted. “All the dozens of parties and all kinds of different special interest groups,” that would have to be contacted. Any changes would require new agreements with all parties. “That is what becomes our achilles heel, when you make wholesale last minute changes” to a project. “it would most likely require an EA with all the resource surveys to be done all over again.”