The building purchased last year for the Carbon County Coroner’s office on the corner of Fourth and Pine Street, across the street from the Courthouse block in Rawlins, was officially named the Paul A. Zamora Coroner Building by resolution of the Carbon County Commissioners at their May 4 meeting. There will be name plaques installed both inside and outside the building to so designate this decision.
This action was taken by the Commissioners in recognition of Zamora’s 14 years of service to the citizens of Carbon County. This was done as “an appropriate recognition for Paul A. Zamora’s dedication and service in and on behalf of Carbon County, and as a distinguished member of the Carbon County community,” said Commission Chairman John Johnson.
The resolution commended Zamora for having “the personality and the natural gift to deal with crises and the public on a day-to-day basis,” and how he has had an “affection” for the citizens of Carbon County and was “always there to assist in any way.” It also states that the “overwhelming majority” of the citizens of the County “loved and appreciated” him for his service.
The resolution also commended Zamora for his “great vision and discipline in financial and management affairs of the Coroner’s Office” and “his great leadership” that has provided “the County with a consistent road map for success.”
The resolution highlighted how Zamora had encouraged the commissioners to “invest in a Coroner facility that would provide a professional and safe working environment for staff to complete forensic examinations in a calm and compassionate atmosphere for the family members.” It also highlights how Zamora “worked with architects to design a facility that would meet the needs of Carbon County and benefit County residents and any individuals in need of coroner services for many years to come.”
After the commissioners completed the coroner’s building naming action. Paul Zamora presented each of the commissioners with a commemorative “Challenge” coin that he specifically designed and had minted to commemorate his time as the Coroner for Carbon County.
He stated he had received three such commemorative coins while serving in the U.S. Army and noted their importance to him while relaying the stories and reasons for each, as to when and why he received them. He also described in detail the importance and significance of the intricate design on the front and back of his presentation coins. While handing them out he recited the following words, Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage.