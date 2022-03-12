A search for unneeded Carbon County-owned properties has revealed a 10-acre mining claim near the old copper mining townsite of Rambler deep in the heart of the Sierra Madre Mountains and within sight of state Highway 70.
County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett brought the prospect of selling odd or unneeded properties the county has gained title to over the years last month.
“We have numerous properties that the county owns that could potentially be sold,” she said.
By selling land the county doesn’t use or doesn’t have future plans for would get them back on the tax rolls.
“Commissioner Byron Barkhurst, Ashley (Mayfield Davis, the county attorney) and I met and came up with a list of recommendations,” Bartlett said.
There were 27 properties on the electronic list provided to the commission.
Barkhurst, who is a Realtor in his day job, discussed several of the properties in some detail.
The mining claim has been owned by the county for 90 years since a 1931 tax sale, said Barkhurst. It is in the bottom land along the north side of Battle Creek near Battle Lake. It’s a rectangular strip of land surrounded on most of three sides by the 493 acres of land owned by Iron Bar Holdings LLC of Elk Mountain.
It also abuts 109 acres of private land owned by Paul and Jeanne Hickey of Cheyenne on the west side. U.S. Forest Service land also adjoins the parcel along some of the south boundary and a bit of the north side.
Access to the property is an issue, said Barkhurst in response to a question by Commission Chairman John Johnson.
“Can we guarantee access? We can’t,” he said. There is federal land up the hill to Highway 70 to the north, “so you can walk to it,” but the terrain is very steep.
While discussing selling the old mining claim, Barkhurst said that “there are two adjacent landowners that could potentially benefit from it, (but) maybe it is not important to either party.”
Offers should be by sealed bid, he said.
“I think it is important to set a minimum bid on this because of the area and the current market,” he said. “I really feel like $4,000 an acre is a really fair price. That would be $40,000 for the whole piece.”
The sale of the land as one parcel was approved.
Among the other odd county property holdings discussed was a 4-foot-wide strip of land the county owns between two city lots in the 300 block of East Pine Street in Rawlins. Nobody seemed to know why the county has this strip, and the adjacent lots have different owners.
During a discussion about disposing of this holding it was decided that both property owners will be notified of the county’s plan to sell. Barkhurst said the strip probably “belongs to the lot on the east that is described as smaller than a full lot.”
It was suggested the county attorney contact that property owner with an offer that to give the property back at no charge if the owner would hire a survey company to officially move the survey pins to realign the boundary. The estimated cost of this work was $500.
Another odd lot is a small unplatted parcel along Sugar Creek in south Rawlins. It is on the north side of the 700 block of West State Street near the Carbon County Road and Bridge shop. It’s 5,700 square feet in size and abuts a city-owned piece of land to the west and a private parcel to the east.
“Our recommendation is to do sealed bids to see if we get some interest,” Barkhurst said. “If not, then give it to the city of Rawlins. There might be a problem getting a title commitment since it is an unplatted parcel.”
The proposal was approved.
An isolated county holding in south Carbon County at Savery also was discussed. It’s located on County Road 561 as it passes by the Little Snake River Museum “on the west side of the road when you top that hill,” said Barkhurst.
“Right now, it is just a small (rectangular shaped) quarter acre that someone’s driveway accesses through,” he said.
There was discussion about why the county would own that property without any answers, which was summed up by Commissioner Sue Jones’s comment that “if we can’t remember why we have it we don’t need it.”
The disposal discussion then bogged down.
After studying the map, it was decided that multiple landowners could be impacted by a decision to sell.
“We need to do a little more digging on title commitments, access easements and affected property owners,” said Barkhurst, so no action was taken on the property.
The final odd parcel the commissioners discussed is in Saratoga.
The county owns a small strip of land on the south side of downtown between Wyoming Highway 130 and two private properties: one on Cypress Avenue and the other behind it on Willow Avenue.
The Cypress Avenue property is owned by the SER Conservation District. The other is the storage yard behind the Carbon Power and Light headquarters building on Willow Ave.
“Unless WYDOT wanted to trade something for it, I think we should just give it back to (the adjoining landowners)”, Barkhurst said. The land is on a hillside and of not much use.
In addition to these, commissioners also discussed 19 lots the county owns in the Skyline Acres Industrial Subdivision and two other county-owned properties in Rawlins, the 40-unit Cathy Gardens Apartments on 15th Street and the Hugus Ferguson Building in downtown on Cedar.
After some discussion it was decided more study is needed on each and no action was taken.