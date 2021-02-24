Carbon County’s new AlertSense mass notification system was introduced to the Saratoga Town Council and the public by Lenny Layman, the county’s new emergency management coordinator at the Feb. 2 council meeting. County Sheriff Archie Roybal joined Layman to explain the new system and hand out signup flyers.
It replaces the previous Code Red reverse 911 system, used when the County’s First Responders need to contact everyone about an emergency in the county. The changeover is now underway. Those already registered with the Code Red system should be automatically moved over into the AlertSense system, said Roybal; however he recommended that everyone reregister with this new system.
This AlertSense system is free to the users and will save the county taxpayers money. The old Code Red system was costing the county over $12,000 a year, said Layman. The new system will cost about $4,500 and it has more functionality.
“It is easier to use, which translates into less errors,” said Layman. He alluded to some “grant conflicts” with the old system without elaborating and Roybal, without going into detail, also referenced an incident where his office had difficulty notifying certain individuals of an emergency.
“It doesn’t matter where you live in Carbon County, you should have the ability to be notified of a situation,” said Roybal.
Layman outlined the advantages of the AlertSense system. It can be used for the major events.
“With this new system we can target every cell phone in a specific area without notifying the whole county,” said Layman. “We can ping your phone even if you are not signed-up.”
This is also an advantage with Interstate 80 and state highways crossing the county. Visitors will not be signed up but could still be notified if there was a problem along the Interstate. This system has the ability to do those integrated public alert and warning announcements, similar to Amber Alert. Layman said these messages are controlled at the highest level and have to hit a certain criteria to be created.
Another advantage of this system is that it has an internal messaging feature. This will permit each of the county’s three dispatch centers: Sheriff’s, Rawlins and Saratoga centers to each create an internal messaging system within their own organization to communicate with local groups, such as when doing search and rescue, as one example. These internal systems would be used more frequently than the occasional imminent threat alerts. More frequent use gives the operators more familiarity with the system thus lowering the error rate when needed for a major alert, said Layman.
“The public messaging function of this system is why I am here tonight. I am on a mass campaign across the county to get everyone who can and will, to opt into this system. It is free to the user and it only takes a couple of minutes to opt into it,” said Layman. He added he would like to work with all the communities in Carbon County during these first two quarters to get the message out.
To publicizes, the county has purchased the first group of flyers and is doing a mass mailing to some 7,800 addresses both business and residential across the County, to notify everyone about this new system. The city of Rawlins will do a mass mailing to all its residents in the March water bill. All towns in the county are being encouraged to purchase fliers for distribution to their residents.
“As we come into flood and fire season, we need to be able to contact everyone living in the at-risk areas about the potential problem. This new system allows us to draw a polygon around a problem area and limit the notifications to only the people in that area,” said Layman. “The goal is to preregister as many people as possible so that when we declare a problem area at least 90% of the people living in that area will receive the message that bad things might be coming,” said Layman.
INTERESTED?
As an individual you can customize the messages you receive when you sign up and turn off the ones you don’t want to receive.
“if you don’t want high wind warnings you can not check that box,” said Layman. “If you have an interest in more than one area in the county, you can set it up to receive messages from more than one area.”
ABOUT ALERTSENSE
AlertSense, headquartered in Boise Idaho, it was founded in 1999 with a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the federal government in implementing a public alert system, according to Cision PR Newswire. It now keeps the citizens in more than 100 countries informed and protected. In 2018, AlertSense changed its overall company name to Konexus to better reflect its focus in helping all types of organizations, public and private.