Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal came before county commissioners with two financial items of business at the April 6 meeting.
The first was for the purchase of a set of portable scales for $40,760. The purchase will be paid for from the Ekola Flats Wind Energy Project impact funds.
With this equipment, the county’s deputies will be able to check the weight of heavy trucks using county roads. This will be the first time the Sheriff’s Department will have its own scale. It will be kept in a specific vehicle that will permit the department to be as mobile as possible, moving around the county as the need arises. In the past when a deputy needed to weigh a suspect truck, a call went out to the Wyoming Highway Patrol for its portable scale.
This new equipment will improve efforts to enforce the new county road weight restrictions adopted by this past February.
This scale set will consist of three pairs of scales to enable the weighing of one vehicle at a time, with up to three axles. These will be low profile, hydraulic portable scales, manufactured by Mini Scales. Each scale is 40 inches long and weighs 35 pounds, making them easy to pick up and move, said Roybal.
These are simple with no moving parts. They use analog technology with no electronic or battery components to fail. These scales will work in very cold as well as very hot temperatures. They will be certified by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture yearly, to keep them accurate.
There was some discussion between Roybal and cmmissioners about how to weigh multiple axle trailers, common on county roads and what type of scale to purchase. After this discussion, the purchase was unanimously approved after waiving the County bid requirement policy.
These new scales have been ordered and are expected to be in use by this summer. To inspect any commercial vehicle on a county road requires federal inspection training, according to County Attorney Ashley Davis’ previous counsel.
To use these new scales the County’s Sheriff deputies will have to become certified; one deputy already is certified with these scales, since he had used them when he was in the Motor Carrier Division of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He will begin training other deputies.
REPLACEMENT
The next item of business Roybal brought before Commissioners was the approval of the replacement of three existing radio repeater towers in the County. The cost of replacing these items will be $52,890.40 and this cost is in the Sheriff’s Department current budget.
“There is funding for these items to be purchased,” Roybal said.
This purchase was also approved unanimously, after some discussion, by the Commissioners. This action also required a waiver of the County’s bid requirement policy.
During this discussion, the sheriff reminded commissioners of the plan adopted last year, for the replacement of three radio repeaters each year until all the county’s many repeater towers have been updated.
Part of this updating plan is to phase out the current repeaters, some of which are reaching the end of their lives and upgrade each one. They will be replaced with new Codan Communication repeaters designed to extend radio coverage and overcome geographical obstacles that interfere with communications, according to their web site.
Most of these towers serve multiple county agencies and provide radio coverage across the county from the radio dispatch center located in the jail building in Rawlins.
Two of the three scheduled for replacement this year are located on Separation Peak south west of Rawlins. One of these is for the County Fire Department and the other is for the County Road and Bridge Department. The third is on “R Hill,” which is the high hill south of I-80 and just west of the TA Truck Stop. This one is for the Sheriff’s Department.
Additional items that will be replaced are antennas and batteries for several other repeaters. Battery replacements are needed for the repeaters on Chalk Mountain north of Medicine Bow, at Ryan Park, on Nine Mile hill north of Rawlins and the two on Separation Mountain.
This work is expected to be done this summer.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The state has rated Carbon County’s Victim Advocate Program A+ Roybal reported.
“Our office did very well,” he said. “The Wyoming Attorney General’s office conducted a ‘desk review of the rules and regulations’ compliance of this program and gave us an A+. “We were told our program was “very unique and exceptional.”
There are only two people employed in that department, but are supported by many volunteers in each town and around the county.
The program provides assistance to victims and witnesses in every community around the county and to all the other police departments. In addition, there is an office in the Sheriff’s Department.
Roybal expressed his appreciation for all the help and cooperation his department gets from the citizens of Carbon County.