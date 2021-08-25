...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM Wednesday...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
County's COVID-19 transmission rate considered "high"
RAWLINS — Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Carbon County and around Wyoming, with many of the new cases being the delta variant among people who haven’t been vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Overall, Carbon County has recorded 1,736 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020 with 238 probable cases, according to the WDH daily virus dashboard. There also are 69 active cases as of Monday morning and 29 deaths attributed to COVID in Carbon County.
Of those positives, 47 variant cases of the virus have been found in the county, most the delta variant. The uptick in positive tests has put Carbon County in a red zone, which the state says designates the county as having high transmission levels. The county’s mathematically adjusted positive cases over the last 14 days is 696 per 100,000, which is about the middle of the 202-999 range needed for the red zone.
The state Department of Health also reports that the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has a quarter of the active COVID-19 cases in the state prison system. As of Friday, the Wyoming State Penitentiary had six positive cases of the virus, five among staff and one inmate.
Overall, state prisons had 24 positive cases, with both the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk each with nine cases. Of the 24 statewide positives, nine were inmates.
For more state- and county-level COVID-19 information, visit the WDH at health.wyo.gov and click on the “COVID-19” tab at the top of the page.