Coal truck

Wyoming, the No. 1 coal producing state in the nation, is closely watching a pair of decisions handed down by a federal judge in Montana that will impact the future of leasing federal lands for coal mining.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

A federal judge in Montana issued a pair of decisions this month that threaten the future of federal coal leasing in the Powder River Basin — where mining was already expected to continue a precipitous decline.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ordered the Bureau of Land Management to revise two resource management plans to more fully analyze the climate and human health implications of leasing federal coal, oil and natural gas in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus