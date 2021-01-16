According to the news release issued by the Carbon County Public Health Department, the first vaccinations will be administered to the residents and staff at the Saratoga Care Center nursing home for individuals age 70 and over. The dates will be:
Jan. 21: 9 a.m. – noon
Feb. 18: 9 a.m. — noon
Prior to those dates, vaccinations will be administered the morning of Jan. 12 to the staff of the Platte Valley Clinic, according to Jacquelin Wells, the Public Information Officer for the Carbon County COVID19 Management Team.
This vaccine will then be offered to First Responders and others listed on the COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1a Prioritization Schedule issued by the Wyoming Department of Health. Vaccinations for these first individuals will be administered at the Saratoga Senior Center also the same day.
Since there are no pharmacy chains in Carbon County, the independent pharmacies in Rawlins and Saratoga will not be used as locations to vaccinate residents in this county.
The plan is to use the eight Senior Centers, scattered around the county as vaccination centers in the coming weeks and months, said Wells.
The Phase 1b vaccination schedule includes 11 categories. This lists the next group to receive their shots, which should begin next week. They include “persons 70 years of age or older and frontline essential workers who must interact with the public and are unable to consistently physically distance from others.”
Among these are any fire, police, 911, or correctional staff and search and rescue and other emergency response personnel not vaccinated in the phase one group. Others in this second grouping include K-12 education teachers and support staff, Child-care providers, Department of Family Services caseworkers, U.S. Postal Service workers, delivery drivers (like UPS and Fed Ex), and grocery store employees and other “food supply chain employees.”
The vaccination schedule for the rest of society will be discussed when the Phase 1c schedule, which has yet to be published, is announced by the State Health Department.
Carbon county received 600 doses of Moderna vaccine in December 2020 and vaccinations began. The state issued delivery schedule shows the county will receive 200 doses a week for the four weeks of January for a total of 800 doses. There were just under 15,000 county residents in Carbon County and 8,658 residents in Rawlins as of the 2018 census.
The county is not required to hold half of this first vaccine shipment for the second vaccination. The second dose shipment of this Moderna vaccine “will be ordered and sent to each facility that received the first dose shipments approximately three weeks after the initial shipment,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health document.