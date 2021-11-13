As COVID-19 cases in Carbon County remain persistently high, the county’s Public Health Department held clinics in Saratoga and Encampment last week to administer booster vaccines and initial shots for children, as recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The clinics were well attended, especially by older adults.
The Saratoga Booster Clinic, a trio of county nurses spent three hours at the Platte Valley Community Center, and boosters were available for all three vaccines. Flu shots also were available for those that wanted them.
It was a “good turnout (that was) similar to the original turnout” last January and February, said Emily Kaluzny, the emergency response coordinator for Carbon County.
The Encampment Clinic was held at the Senior Center. It was planned for two hours, but had to close early when health officials ran out of vaccine.
Memorial Hospital CEO Ken Harman reported to the Carbon County Commissioners about the ongoing issue of COVID-19 in the county and how it is affecting the hospital.
He said three patients were in the hospital ICU as of Nov. 2 with one having died. The hospital volume for July through October was “very high,” he said. “We are seeing a lot of sick individuals. We have been seeing an average of two to four Carbon County residents in the ICU for a couple of months now.”
In response to a question from Commissioner Byron Barkhurst about who is getting sick, Harman said that “the vast majority are unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are 40 times more likely to be hospitalized.”
Harman responded to another question about the color code system that governs visitation at the hospital. The system is green, yellow and red levels to show the danger visitors could pose to patients. For the last month it has been red.
“I was hopeful to go to yellow but had to reaffirm red for another week based on the number of cases in the county,” he said.
Harman also said that the novel coronavirus isn’t letting up in Carbon County.
“We are seeing more cases than we did a year ago,” he said. “This is the highest COVID-19 level since COVID started,” he said. “There are 230-240 positive cases (in the county) plus 78 positive cases in the prison. That’s over 300 people in a 14-day period. These are only Carbon County residents.”
Any cases for people from outside the county are reported to their home counties.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Carbon County has had 2,619 total cases and 40 deaths since the pandemic began.