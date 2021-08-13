SHERIDAN (WNE) — Firefighters continue their efforts to contain the Crater Ridge Fire, which reportedly grew to engulf more than 1,660 acres of forests in the Bighorn National Forest, according to updates by the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire, which is believed to have started from a suspected lightning strike July 17 at a spot about 30 miles east-northeast of Lovell, increased from more than 1,200 acres on Monday to over 1,660 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The good news, according to reports, is that containment of the blaze also increased, from 20% to 35%.
“Firefighters were able to keep the fire from crossing Forest Service Road 111 as it tried to spread to the north,” the USFS report stated. “The fire spread to the south as it crossed Cub Creek reaching Crater Ridge and backing into Dark Canyon.
“Large air tankers and single engine air tankers dropped retardant to help slow down the fire spread on the southern fire perimeter and two Type 1 helicopters were used to drop water over hot spots,” the report continued.
Operational plans on Wednesday called for firefighters to continue their efforts to keep the fire from crossing Forest Service Road 111, with Boyd Ridge Road, or Forest Service Road 110, having previously been prepped as an indirect contingency fireline.
Two additional 20-person hand crews were reportedly set to arrive, bringing the number of personnel battling the blaze to 129. Large air tankers were available to assist the effort, if needed, with three additional fire engines also being ordered to the area.