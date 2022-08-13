California man found with 300 pounds of pot pleads guilty
GILLETTE (WNE) –- A California man who was caught driving through Campbell County with nearly 300 pounds of marijuana pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a felony.
Leng See Chang, 33, entered his plea in July.
In a plea deal, prosecutors recommended a suspended three to five-year sentence with a 180-day split-sentence in jail, followed by three years of supervised probation.
District Judge James “Mike” Causey dismissed a second charge of felony marijuana possession, per the plea agreement, according to court documents.
Chang was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy at about 11 a.m. March 31 when he was clocked driving 64 mph in a 55 mph zone near Highway 50 and Force Road.
The deputy noticed the back seats folded down and two tan sleeping bags covering something that took up nearly the entire back and “went all the way to the roof” of the Toyota RAV4. He also smelled a “sweet odor” coming and going from the vehicle with the wind, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
A drug dog indicated drugs were present in Chang’s SUV, according to the affidavit. The deputy who pulled Chang over said Chang appeared nervous and that he saw Chang’s “chest heaving” when the K-9 deputy arrived.
At first, Chang denied having illegal drugs inside the car. But eventually he admitted to having “a few hundred pounds” of marijuana in the back, according to the affidavit. A search turned up 16 large black garbage bags full of dryer sheets and vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.
Each garbage bag held more vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, weighing about 1 pound each, according to the affidavit. In all, the seized marijuana weighed 296.7 pounds.
Wyo man gets 37 years in prison; will appeal
GILLETTE (WNE) – A man found guilty and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse accusations dating back to 1999 has filed his intent to appeal his sentencing to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Ronald L. King, 71, was sentenced on June 10 to 37-45 years in prison for three felonies related to a number of accusations of sexual abuse from three then-minors dating back to 1999.
King filed his notice of intent to appeal the sentence to the Wyoming Supreme Court on June 24 in District Court.
In March, a jury found King guilty of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and immoral or indecent acts.
District Judge Stuart Healy III gave King a 25- to 30-year prison sentence for first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, related to digitally penetrating a child. That sentence is to run consecutive to two concurrent sentences for the other two counts.
King received 8 to 10 years in prison for immoral or indecent acts concurrent with a 12- to 15-year prison sentence for third-degree sexual assault, according to court documents.
He was convicted on charges that involved him exposing his penis to a child, making a child touch his penis and digitally penetrating a child. He was acquitted of two additional counts of taking immodest or indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.
The reported incidents occurred from 1999 to 2001, 2007 and 2011.
Jackson man pleads no contest after second stabbing
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man has pleaded no contest to two felonies after he was arrested for stabbing a man in the face March 15 while he was on probation for another stabbing.
Manuel Vargas, 25, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer per a plea agreement filed July 12.
Each of the two charges carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Per the plea agreement, the state will argue for a consecutive prison sentence of eight to 10 years in prison for the assault charge and three to five years for the interference charge.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club.
The man stabbed was Vasanthraj Narayana, who identified himself as an operations manager for the hotel.
Narayana and Vargas were living together at the time of the incident. According to Narayana, the incident began because he had told Vargas to be quiet. Vargas then came at him with his knife, attempting to stab him in the stomach on the left side, then the chest on the left side — attempts Narayana evaded.
Vargas, on the other hand, told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking. He told officers he stabbed Narayana with a pocket knife because “he grabbed me.”
Vargas resisted police attempts to detain him, causing a struggle between him and the officers. He was eventually physically restrained and placed in handcuffs.
Narayana was transported to the emergency room, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear.
At the time of the incident Vargas was on supervised probation for a previous altercation on Aug. 18 2021, in which he stabbed one person, tried to stab another and punched a third at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.
He was released on that previous charge Feb. 13 and was on probation at the time of the March stabbing. His probation has been revoked.
Vargas also is facing restitution of $95,000 for the victim’s medical bills.
15-year-old bound over after alleged gun threats
GILLETTE (WNE) — The teenager accused of drunkenly approaching the wrong apartment with a large rifle and threatening the four women inside has been charged and bound over to District Court.
W.A.C. Jr., 15, was bound over to District Court on July 21 after Circuit Judge Lynda R. Bush found probable cause to suspect him of four felony counts of aggravated assault related to allegedly using a gun to threaten four people. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of minor in consumption of alcohol, according to court documents.
He was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. July 13 after Gillette police officers were called to an apartment on Constitution Drive for the report of a man with a gun knocking on an apartment door and making threats.
The caller, 16, said she believed she heard the man outside, later identified as the 15-year-old boy, rack the gun while shouting to be let in and making threats.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived first where he found and detained the suspect.
The suspect told officers that his friend had stolen a bottle of Crown Royal and a case of Twisted Tea from him, according to the affidavit.
Because of that, the 15-year-old then went back into his friend’s residence and took his friend’s gun, a Browning .338. He told officers he thought he was going to his friend’s apartment to confront him about the theft and eventually realized he was at the wrong apartment.
Standoff in Evanston ends with arrest
EVANSTON (WNE) — Local law enforcement officers were able to de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation Tuesday night after their attempt to serve a warrant led to a standoff in the Aspen Grove area of Evanston.
Evanston Police Department officers and agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were involved in the incident.
After officers arrived at 212 Toponce to serve Michael Mark Moore for bond revocation, Moore barricaded himself inside the residence, according to a press release issued by EPD. Moore was out on bond for a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
“Moore had recently been making threats to harm public officials on social media sites,” the press release states. “Officers had previously responded to Moore’s residence in the past for a self-inflicted gunshot wound from an AK-47 rifle. He was actively seeking to attain a firearm on social media to accomplish his tasks.”
Officers secured the scene and reached out to the Sweetwater County Special Response Team for assistance, the release states, and Sweetwater County personnel and equipment soon arrived on scene.
“After a short stand-off with the joint operations personnel, Moore was flushed from the residence and taken into custody,” the release states. “He was transported to the Evanston Regional Hospital for treatment and released. He was then transported to the Uinta County Detention Facility, where he is awaiting his court appearance.”
Gillette man arrested for DUI with kids in the vehicle
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Gillette man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence while his two minor children were present in the vehicle.
On July 2, a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationary on Pine Haven Rd. at around 9.18 p.m. when he observed a vehicle approaching at a higher rate of speed than the posted 20 mph. As the vehicle passed the deputy’s position, it allegedly accelerated to 34 mph and almost drove off the roadway.
The deputy reported that he conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Jesse Campbell.
He allegedly observed that Campbell had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong smell of alcohol was omitting from inside the vehicle. Campbell allegedly confirmed he had had a few beers around lunchtime.
He agreed to perform a sobriety test, which the deputy reports returned results consistent with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.
Campbell’s two minor children were also present in the vehicle, according to court reports.
Campbell was arrested and consented to a breath test at the Crook County Detention Center, which returned a result of 0.147% blood alcohol level.
He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger — second offense, a felony with a maximum penalty of five years of incarceration, a $750 fine or both. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of abandoning or endangering a child.
Teen accused of attempted murder pleads to lesser charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court to two counts of aggravated assault and battery. The charges are linked to his younger cousin’s killing of another teenager last July.
Xavier Sanchez, of Casper, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene.
Each count of aggravated assault and battery carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said during the hearing that the terms of the plea were laid out in a plea agreement, but that document was not publicly available on Tuesday.
Xavier Sanchez remained in custody at the Laramie County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.
Raymond Sanchez was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago and faces at least 20 years in prison.
At his July 11 change-of-plea hearing, Raymond Sanchez described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow.
When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.