Teen accused of attempted murder pleads to lesser charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court to two counts of aggravated assault and battery. The charges are linked to his younger cousin’s killing of another teenager last July.
Xavier Sanchez, of Casper, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene.
Each count of aggravated assault and battery carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said during the hearing that the terms of the plea were laid out in a plea agreement, but that document was not publicly available on Tuesday.
Xavier Sanchez remained in custody at the Laramie County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.
Raymond Sanchez was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago and faces at least 20 years in prison.
At his July 11 change-of-plea hearing, Raymond Sanchez described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow.
When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.
Habitual enhancement could mean life in prison
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 31-year-old man charged for resisting arrest against multiple Gillette police officers had habitual criminal enhancements added to his charges. If the enhancements stick and if he’s convicted, he could face life in prison.
William Hamilton was charged July 20 in Circuit Court with five counts of interference with a peace officer and felony possession of meth, stemming from the incident in which he allegedly fought back officers multiple times, breaking one officer’s hand and kicking two other officers.
Hamilton has been convicted of multiple felonies in Wyoming, causing the habitual criminal sentencing enhancement to be added to each of the five interference charges.
In 2012, he was convicted of simple robbery in Park County. Later that year, he was convicted of driving while under the influence causing serious bodily injury in Weston County. In 2018, he was convicted of aggravated assault and battery in Campbell County and in 2021, he was convicted of felony fleeing or attempting to elude in Crook County, according to court documents.
A habitual criminal enhancement is added when someone is charged with a violent felony and has had two previous and separate felony convictions. It increases sentencing requirements to 10 to 50 years in prison if the person has two previous convictions. If the person has three or more convictions — which Hamilton does — the sentence becomes life in prison.
Wyo man pleads guilty to voyeurism
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old Campbell County man accused of setting up a recording device in a bathroom and taking pictures of a female getting in and out of the shower and bathtub has pleaded guilty to voyeurism.
Brandon R. Hartwell gave his plea and was found guilty June 29. Eight other voyeurism counts, all felonies, were dismissed, according to court documents.
A plea agreement Hartwell entered recommends a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence with a 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail and four years of supervised probation, in exchange for his guilty plea.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case in December after a company phone that Hartwell had been using was turned over to a new employee, who found photos of a naked female in the deleted photos file.
Based on the content of the photo, investigators got a search warrant for a home and found a camera that had been wired into the outlet in a bathroom. Those living in the home were unaware of the hidden camera, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The camera connected wirelessly to a mobile device and was motion activated, according to the affidavit.
Hartwell told investigators that he had bought the outlet camera to use in his shop, but once he learned how to operate it, he moved it to a bathroom. He told investigators that he occasionally would review the videos using his work cell phone and save certain ones on his phone. He would send the photos to his personal cell phone from his work cell phone, he said, but told investigators that he had lost his personal phone the night before.
Wyo man gets 1-2 years in horse killings
EVANSTON (WNE) — A 38-year-old Evanston resident was recently sentenced after a jury found him guilty of animal cruelty last month.
Justin Berry was tried for three counts of felony animal cruelty June 7-9 in Third District Court. He was charged with the shooting deaths of three high-value race horses on Wasatch Road in Evanston in 2020.
According to a sworn affidavit, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Calvin Robinson arrived to an address on Wasatch Road on July 1, 2020, after a horse was found dead with a gunshot wound near the ribs.
The owner of the horse, Kay Dunford, reportedly found the horse deceased before calling law enforcement. A second horse found with a similar wound survived. The horse that was killed was a former racing horse worth an estimated $6,000.
A similar wound was found July 3 on a third horse, suspected to be yet another gunshot wound. Eventually, the horse succumbed to its injuries, and two bullets were found.
Prior to these horses’ deaths, the affidavit reports, Berry had been heard yelling insults at Dunford and Berry’s wife reported that Berry had had a conflict with Dunford, due to rumors that the latter planned to purchase 150 horses and place them on his property.
Bullets found in the horses’ bodies were examined by the Wyoming State Crime Lab.
The first bullet lacked any distinctive markings, but the two found in the second horse matched a rifle owned by Berry.
After a lengthy judicial process, Berry was convicted of the third count on June 21 and will face a sentence of 1-2 years in prison, with credit received for the 25 days he has already served. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution for the crimes.
Moorcroft man charged with child abuse
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Moorcroft man has been bound over to District Court on charges of child abuse. Dustin Regan allegedly used his hand and a fly swatter to hit two children during a domestic incident.
On July 2, at around 12:36 a.m., a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Pine Haven residence for a reported domestic.
The reporting party stated that Regan had entered their residence and attacked the children. When the deputy arrived on scene, the reporting party and children had relocated to a neighbor’s house.
He was told that the reporting party had been out of the house all day and had returned to find Regan there, “intoxicated and cooking bacon.”
The reporting party put the children to bed and began her chores, but soon after allegedly heard screaming and found Regan had removed them from the bed, spanked them and used a fly swatter to whip them. Visible marks were allegedly found on both victims.
Regan has been charged with four felony counts of child abuse, each carrying a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
Man held in Cody, bond set at $500K
CODY (WNE) — Joseph Underwood is now being held in Cody on a $500,000 cash-only bond on four charges including disposal of a dead human body related to a murder case just dismissed in Cheyenne.
Underwood was listed in custody at the Park County Detention Center. County Attorney Bryan Skoric asked for a $1 million cash-only bond, but Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah halved that during Underwood’s initial appearance.
Skoric cited the nature of the charges, weight of evidence and Underwood’s “lengthy and violent criminal history” in his request.
“The danger to the community is very high in this case,” he said.
Darrah also asked for deputies to assist in securing a public defender as soon as possible for Underwood due to questions about Underwood’s competency.
“At some point potentially we will address your competency,” Darrah told Underwood, “but not at this time.”
The murder case against the Cody man was dismissed last month when the Laramie County prosecuting attorney made a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that Underwood was not mentally competent to stand trial and would not be so in the reasonable future, citing findings in April from the Wyoming State Hospital.
As soon as the murder case was dismissed, he was held at the Laramie County jail on an emergency detention order until Skoric refiled the four charges he had held Underwood on when he was initially arrested in 2019.
The charges in Park County include concealing a dead human body, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, interference with a peace officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
He faces up to 14 years and six months in prison on the four charges.