Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming... Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Deep Creek Campground, Bow River Campground, Brooklyn Lake Campground, Brooklyn Lake, Sugar Loaf Campground, Nash Fork Campground and Arlington. This includes the following highways... Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 265 and 279. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED