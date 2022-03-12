CHEYENNE — Wyoming voters will still be able to change party affiliation at the polls this election season.
Speaker of the House Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, confirmed Wednesday morning that the House had finished hearing bills in Committee of the Whole, and will not discuss Senate File 97, “Change in party affiliation,” before the session closes on Friday.
The House Appropriations Committee voted 5-2 after extensive public testimony this week to give SF 97 a “do not pass” recommendation. That wording, Gail Symons with 307Civics said, was crucial.
“After they amended it three times, the motion that was made was to recommend ‘do not pass,’” Symons said. “The two folks voting against it asked if it could be the other way around. They were told no.”
The reason, she continued, was because the order in which bills are heard in the House depends on the recommendation from committee. First are those with a favorable vote, followed by those without recommendation and finally those with a “do not pass” recommendation.
“It is a way to basically put it on the back burner and keep it from coming up for vote,” Symons said.
SF 97 was sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, and would have limited changes to party affiliation months before a primary election. Biteman, who has brought forward similar legislation in the past, said the intention was to prevent people unaffiliated with the Republican Party from changing registration specifically to influence a primary races where party candidates for the General Election are often selected.
The House Appropriations Committee on Monday heard testimony from many people who spoke in opposition to SF 97, with several concerned that it would limit party affiliation change up to three months before a primary election. That, opponents said, would effectively shut out voters’ opportunity to change affiliation before they even know which candidates would be on a primary ballot.
Others said they worried it would reduce the number of people voting in an election at a time when people need to be encouraged to vote.
Former President Donald Trump had issued a statement in support of the bill.