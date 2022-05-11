State legislative consideration is moving ahead for a renewed attempt to help ensure there is sufficient electricity at low rates to help attract virtual currency miners to Wyoming.
Following an April 25 hearing in Casper of a committee of state lawmakers where testimony was heard about deregulated power zones, the process has begun to start discussions through an informal sub-panel of legislators.
Members of the working group, which could be upgraded to a subcommittee, come from both legislative chambers and major political parties, said Rep. Mike Greear, R-Gillette. According to legislators including Greear, those participating are Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman; Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie; and Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester.
Greear chairs the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee and helped oversee the hearing last month of the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee.
At that hearing and during the work ahead, stakeholders will discuss how to advance or refine the proposals in Senate File 71, which died in committee during the Legislature’s budget session earlier this year.
The goal of the new informal group is to try to break a stalemate between those who want to allow the establishment of deregulated zones, and electricity providers and their allies who fear that carving out a market for any company to serve could undermine stability in the state’s power market, possibly raising prices for retail customers.
An initial action item in the process is to hold a technical meeting of stakeholders before the joint legislative committee next meets June 27-28.
Such a subcommittee can “hash out some for the issues” and, based on his previous experience, “it seems to work pretty good,” Greear said.
If the subcommittee can “come up with a good solution on it, we’ll push it forward,” he said of the crypto energy group and how the minerals committee could advance any proposals. “They need to find a way to make it work.”
The Wyoming Public Service Commission is helping to coordinate the initial meeting of the technical working group, according to lawmakers. Everyone could meet this month, although details do not appear to have been finalized, legislators said.
“My understanding is it’s a public meeting,” Greear said of his expectations for when the PSC convenes the gathering. It’s “designed to have a conversation around the issues.”
To get the participating legislators’ expenses compensated and paid for the day at the PSC, Greear said the virtual currency energy group could wind up being considered a subcommittee of sorts, perhaps under the aegis of the Legislature’s minerals committee.