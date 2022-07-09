Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of graphic violence. Please read with care.
What started as a “date night” around downtown Laramie ended in an alleged attempted rape, murder and an attempt to dismember the victim, according to a court document.
A California resident accused of killing a local man claimed he was protecting his girlfriend and steered police to a motel room to find evidence of the crime, says an affidavit of probable cause written by Laramie Police Department Detective Matthew Leibovitz.
“If your girlfriend would have gotten raped you would have killed him too,” Hunter O. Fulton, 29, told LPD officers after his arrest June 29.
Fulton, who was apprehended sitting in his running vehicle at the Gas Lite Motel, said that had police arrived any later, he would have been gone, according to the affidavit. He also told officers they would “find everything you need inside the room.”
LPD declined to identify Fulton’s alleged victim at the request of the Albany County Attorney’s Office. The affidavit identifies the victim by the initials M.T.C. and says that his description was a match for a local man reported missing June 27.
June 27 also is the day the LPD put out a public missing person bulletin for Matthew Caggiano, and the LPD updated its missing person bulletin after Fulton’s arrest to say that Caggiano had been found.
Drinking, drugs and allegations
Fulton and his girlfriend first came into contact with M.T.C. at Copper’s Bar on the night of June 24 and early hours of June 25.
The interaction came after the couple had gone out on a “date night,” drinking alcohol at Born in a Barn and at a location believed to be Buckhorn Bar & Parlor before arriving at Copper’s, the affidavit says.
The girlfriend told police that she and Fulton were “hanging out” with M.T.C. at the bar when he made a “sexual pass” at her. When Fulton confronted the victim, he apologized and bought them drinks, the affidavit says.
She said she and Fulton left Copper’s and went to their hotel room at the Gas Lite Motel, where they ingested cocaine, the affidavit says.
After initially denying anyone else had been in the room, the girlfriend told an investigator that Fulton stepped out of the motel room and left the door open, at which point the victim entered the room and “attempted to sexually assault (her) at ‘knife’ point,” the affidavit says.
She said Fulton returned to the room and got in a physical confrontation with M.T.C., shooting him in the process.
The girlfriend, who returned to California that afternoon, eventually told the investigator that M.T.C’s body was in the hotel room with Fulton, according to the affidavit.
The girlfriend has not been charged in connection to the case, and it’s also the Boomerang’s policy to not name victims of sexual assault.
When they responded to the motel June 29, police officers found Fulton sitting in his running car in the parking lot and arrested him, the affidavit says.
During a search of his motel room, officers found the victim’s body in the bathtub with cuts to the torso and a saw nearby, Leibovitz writes. The investigator later found that Fulton had bought multiple saws and a box of trash bags at a local hardware store June 25.
The charges
During an autopsy, a medical examiner ruled M.T.C.’s death a homicide, according to the affidavit. The cuts to the victim’s body also were determined to have happened after death.
Fulton is being held at the Albany County Detention Center on $1 million bond facing charges of second-degree murder, mutilation of dead human bodies, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful attempt and aggravated assault and battery.
If convicted of second-degree murder — defined as purposely and maliciously, but without premeditation, killing another human being — Fulton could face a minimum of 20 years in prison to life.
Mutilation of dead human bodies is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent is punishable by imprisonment up to five years, a fine of $1,000 or both. Aggravated assault and battery is punishable by imprisonment of up to ten years, a fine of $10,000 or both.