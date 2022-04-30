As the time fast approaches for the summer opening of the Saratoga municipal swimming pool, local resident Kathy Beck has called the Town Council to task for the poor condition of the facility.
Beck, a 20-year resident of Saratoga and a recent member of the town’s Recreation Board, was not on the agenda for the April 19 council meeting, but rose to read into the record a long email she sent to the council and rec board “about the current state of the pool.”
Beck said she has fond memories of enjoying the pool as a youth and young adult, along with taking water aerobics classes there in recent years.
“One of the primary reasons I wanted to be a member of the recreation commission was the current state of the community pool,” she said. “The facility has clearly been neglected for many years.
“A lack of cleaning and basic maintenance of the equipment, building and surroundings is evident. Our Hobo pool (natural hot springs) draws locals and tourists to our town, but they must walk by an outdated, rundown town property to get there.”
Beck said that the pool having to close weeks earlier than scheduled last year because of a lack of resources to maintain it makes it “clear that changes need to be made.”
Beck commended the town for hiring Sara Laughlin as director for the Recreation Department last year.
“Her energy, ideas and motivation to improve the programs are extremely encouraging,” she said. “It has been a pleasure to work with her over the last few months.”
She added that the local Recreation Board has already “spent countless hours developing a strategy to better the facility and program. Our local businesses and community members have stepped up and supported our endeavors. We have raised several thousand dollars in sponsorships and grants to spend on safety concerns, facility improvements and programs.”
The town’s maintenance crew removed the fence around the baby pool, the leaking water fountain and the old lifeguard stand, Beck said, which was a good beginning.
But there is much more to do.
There are tasks “that fall within the (town) maintenance group’s purview,” she said. “The current state of the concrete poses tripping hazards and injuries if not ground down smooth and evened out. The fencing (around the pool area) is falling down in multiple places. It needs to be supported, attached, and repaired in several sections.”
Along with addressing potentially dangerous issues with the facility, the overall maintenance of the pool needs to be addressed, Beck said.
Pool equipment is in disorganized piles in the utility room and shed.
“We don’t know what we have or what we need because of the disorganized way they are being stored,” Beck said, adding that the rec board understands there’s only so much the town can do with its financial and personnel resources.
“We accept that the painting, cabinets, surface finishing and assembling of tables, chairs, and shade (as well as the) program planning, fund raising and advertising will fall to volunteers, as we have no other recourse to see these tasks completed,” she said.
Most importantly, however, is the Saratoga Town Council has to get involved and lead the way to get the ball rolling, Beck said.
“What I have witnessed personally and secondhand is a lack of support from the council and the recreation commission,” she said. “By no means do I see these shortcomings as malicious or deliberate actions.
“I feel like many of the obstacles and delays we face are due to a lack of resources, communication or follow-through. The processes don’t seem to be clearly defined for purchasing or hiring. (However) they don’t make our recreation director’s job easier or pleasant.”
Beck raised the issue of the director not having a town-issued credit card or the ability to make purchases necessary in the normal course of doing her job.
The response
Three members of the Saratoga Town Council responded to Beck’s remarks.
Councilwoman D’Ron Campbell said she takes “a little exception” to Beck’s statement that the council does not support the Recreation Department, citing $1,500 in expenditures approved for the department “this last week.”
“Hopefully speaking for the rest of the council, we do support Sara (the director),” Campbell said. “She is doing an amazing job and needs to be commended for what she has done. We are trying to make headway. It just doesn’t happen overnight.”
“This is what we have identified over the last few years and over the last few months I have had concerns,” Beck responded.
After some additional back and forth, Councilman Ben Spalding joined the conservation and stressed a need to stay within the town’s current fiscal year 2021-22 budget where none of these issues were raised.
“I think it is important to realize we have a budget session that we are supposed to follow,” he said. “Sara came in midway through the year where she already had a budget established on what was needed to be done.
“We are well aware of the issues that need to be addressed. We can’t financially just go out and drop $100,000 into this pool project. I have spoken with Sara, and we have had a communication about coming into the 2022-23 budget (cycle) and establishing those issues for the pool so that we can make accommodations for the items on your list.”
Beck asked about the town at least addressing some of the low- to no-expense issues that can be addressed, like grinding down concrete areas that are sharp or uneven.
“If we can get them on the maintenance crews list, in the future, then we can do the rest,” he said.
“I think those are viable issues that we need to resolve, but a lot of it has to come down to the next budget session,” Spalding said. “(We can) look at that and say we are going to plan to mitigate that in the future so we don’t have these issues.”
As for the impending opening of the pool for the summer, Spaulding said the town could at least try and address any immediate safety concerns, within the current budget.
“I think that is something we can probably get with Public Works on and try to get something resolved so we don’t have any tripping hazards or safety issues, where somebody is going to get hurt,” he said.
Mayor Creed James closed the discussion by saying the council wasn’t aware of the extent of the need to invest in the municipal pool.
“In last year’s budget process, a lot of these issues were never told to the council,” he said. Part of the reason we budgeted to have a full-time recreation director was that, “We were serious about having opportunities for the kids in the community.”