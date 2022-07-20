Drilling rig

Delays in the most recent Wyoming oil and gas lease sale is drawing criticism from state officials on the Select Natural Resource Management Committee.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

A state official testified Wednesday to the Select Natural Resource Management Committee and criticized delays in the most recent federal oil and gas lease sale. It was the first in the state in a year and a half.

“The bad news is the sale was 18 months late, was approximately 75% smaller than originally planned, had a huge number of state director deferrals, and offered many less-than-desirable leases,” testified Randall Luthi, who serves as chief energy advisor to Gov. Mark Gordon. “In summary, it was a long-awaited, but paltry sale.”

