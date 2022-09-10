{span}Participants in a previous Archeology Fair try their {/span}{span}hand at throwing using an atlatl. This year’s fair has a wide range of {/span}{span}activities, presentation, music and food.{/span}
The Wind River Dancers return to the Archeology Fair this year, giving a performance from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the even being held at the Wyoming Terriorial Prison State Historical Site.
The Hide Working exhibit is one of many presentations at this year’s Archeology Fair. The event is this Saturday at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historical Site.
There’s a chance to smash rocks, dig in the dirt, form pots out of mud and throw pointy sticks through the air. It’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who likes to get a little dirty and try their hand at new things.
Or maybe listening to music and watching others perform is more your cup of tea. No matter your preference, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Archeology Fair.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie comes alive Saturday with a step back in time to both historic and prehistoric times. The fair is put on by the Office of the Wyoming State Archeologist and the State Historic Preservation Office, along with numerous other state and federal agencies.
It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site and is free and open to the public.
Amanda Castaneda, Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month coordinator at the State Historic Preservation Office, said there is plenty for the family to enjoy throughout the day.
“The Archaeology Fair is an exciting event that allows people of all ages to connect with and learn about various aspects of Wyoming history,” Castaneda said. “This is the biggest public event that we put on as part of Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month and has become a much-beloved annual celebration that is both educational and fun.”
While many of the booths are hands-on, others are more show-and-tell such as one featuring Billy Probert demonstrating traditional 19th century blacksmithing.
Casteneda said one of the new activities this year is yucca processing. Yucca is a stiff succulent prairie plant sometimes referred to as Spanish bayonet. Participants work with yucca leaves to extract its fiber and make cordage.
Also new this year are performances by the Twaynes, a father-son group that will play throughout the event. This fiddle-guitar duo plays a wide range of music from country, classical, Cajun and wild instrumentals.
“We also have an animal hide working demonstration that is very cool,” Casteneda said. “Visitors will get to see the process of working on animal hides, including the scraping, smoking and tanning of the hides.
“Also returning this year are the Wind River Dancers. It has been several years since they have been at the fair so we are thrilled to have them back to share their cultural traditions. They perform a variety of Indigenous dance traditions from 1 to 2 p.m.”
A popular activity every year is atlatl throwing. An atlatl looks like a very long arrow or spear attached to a stick. The stick has a notch or hook and the arrow or spear is placed in the notch. The thrower brings both the stick and spear to eye level, aiming at the target. Then, for the throw, the arm snaps forward to release the spear, but not the stick.
The result is that arrow or spear goes much faster and farther than if it thrown with a bare hand.
Whether it’s throwing an atlatl, digging in the dirt, listening to music or watching Native American traditional dance, the Archeology Fair really has something for everyone.