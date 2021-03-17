COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to lift, creating more opportunities for folks to gather at their favorite restaurant or bar. With the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, remember to preplan and have a sober designated driver before deciding to drink any adult beverages.
In years past, drunk-driving crashes tend to spike on St. Patrick’s Day. This is why the Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind people to stay safe. The patrol encourages everyone to be proactive and not only designate a sober driver for themselves, but make sure your friends do the same. St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the 2015-2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2019 alone, 57 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day period.
Statistics show if someone drinks one adult beverage, they are more likely to follow it up with a second. Drivers never seem to think they have had too much to drink when being investigated for driving impaired. This is not the time to reason with yourself on being safe to drive or not. Colonel Haller with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stated, “Many lives have been changed in an instant, often the result of poor choices. Please do your part by never driving impaired, put away distractions, slow down and always buckle up.”
Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers will be doing their part this St. Patrick’s Day to identify and stop impaired or unsafe drivers who do not make the right decision and continue to put other motorist’s lives in danger.
Driving drunk can also have financial impacts. On average, driving under the influence offense can cost a person $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing, repairs, and more.
When celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day, there are several tips people can follow to stay safe. They include:
• Always have a designated driver. Even if you decide to walk home, still have a sober person with you. In 2017, 32 percent of pedestrians killed in crashes had a blood-alcohol content of .08 and higher.
• Call for a taxi, ride service, or another sober ride.
• Take the car keys away from someone who has been drinking.
• Contact law enforcement if you see a drunk driver on the road. People can either call 911 or 1-800-442-9090.