The Wyoming Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 pandemic plan can be adapted individually to each facility, depending upon the level of transmission of the virus at each operation.
WDOC announced this week what Director Daniel Shannon described as the department’s pandemic response plan. It “details pandemic management related activities based upon transmission rates in each facility or community in which WDOC operates,” a news release said.
After hitting a peak of nearly 80 active COVID-19 cases in December, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins reported no active cases last week, according to the WDOC.
Earlier this month, the agency had ended some restrictions imposed earlier during the coronavirus pandemic. Generally, both in Wyoming and nationally, there has been a sort of lull in transmission of the sometimes-deadly coronavirus. However, a newer type of omicron variant has started to take hold in the U.S.
Across Wyoming’s prison system as of Monday, COVID-19 transmission was at the lowest among several levels, or at “green status.” This is according to Paul Martin, an administrator for support services.
Martin said cases seemed to be trending toward a continuation of that green status. The fact that all of WDOC’s facilities are at the lowest COVID-19 threat level is based on the most recently available 14-day rolling average of positive cases within the department’s buildings, he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“But that changes every week” with new testing for the virus, Martin said about the average.
In the announcement, WDOC Director Shannon said that “it makes complete sense to base any operational decisions on local transmission rates of the virus. The introduction of this plan will allow operations in communities and/or facilities with little/low transmission rates to return to and remain under full normal operations, while imposing more operational restrictions where community/facility transmission rates are on the increase.”
There is “the needed flexibility to manage our operations as the risks of infection dictate,” he added. “As local area transmission rates increase, then facility/field offices operations will accordingly become more restrictive based on the tiers,” the news release said.
In the current green status, for “low transmission levels,” there is “symptomatic testing for inmates,” according to the response plan that was updated Monday. Masks are not required, but are “always optional.” For visits, programming and religious services, and volunteers, there “shall be normal operations.”
When it comes to moving inmates, the document said that “at this status, inmates should be screened for symptoms, cleared for exposure and may be transferred.”
Parole boards, additionally, “will resume in person,” the plan said.