LHS graduation 2022

A pair of Laramie High School Class of 2022 graduates stop to take a selfie moments after receiving their diplomas during last May’s commencement ceremony at the University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium. Many of the graduates stopped to take photos and post to their social media accounts on and off stage.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang File

EVANSTON — “During COVID, when my two children were attending school online, I began to realize just how much of an impact technology has on children,” Dr. Lisa Strohman said at the beginning of her recent presentation at Davis Middle School. “I’m not against technology — I use it — but there is appropriate use and there is inappropriate use.”

Dr. Strohman was invited by Uinta County School District No. 1 and its Project AWARE Program to give a presentation titled “Parenting in a Tech Addicted World” first to middle and high school students during the day, and then to parents and family during the evening.

