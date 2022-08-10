 Skip to main content
Doing the minimum: Study: More than 25% of Wyoming workers earn low wages

As Wyoming residents and businesses struggle with inflation and staffing shortages, more than 25% of Cowboy State workers face another hurdle in surviving a turbulent economy: low wages.

Wyoming workers are some of the lowest paid in the nation, according to a recent study by the Wyoming Community Foundation. The study is part of the organization’s annual Wyoming Counts Kids Data Book, which exposes vulnerabilities at the state and county levels.

Help wanted sign-downtown Laramie

A sign stating employment can be available for multiple workers was displayed in the window of a business in downtown Laramie last year.
Ice cream shop work

Mikaela Settle scoops ice cream at Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in Laramie. Albany County is financially reliant on its service industry.

