Thistle gets a bad rap, and some of it is well deserved.
Thistles are known for their prickliness with most having sharp spines on the leaves and flower head. Gardeners know to pull these only when wearing gloves.
Not all thistles need to be immediately destroyed, though. There actually are quite a few good thistles that benefit wildlife and insects.
Bonnie Heidel, lead botanist with the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database at the University of Wyoming, said the first step should be to identify the thistle and determine if it is one of the good ones or one of the bad ones.
“There are non-bad thistles,” Heidel said. “These are the native species that benefit insects, birds and small mammals. They attract an abundance of nectar- and pollen-feeding insects, many of which are important pollinators.”
On the other hand, non-native thistles, Heidel explains, display a variety of characters that outweigh any benefits they may bring.
To help tell the difference, Heidel authored the “Wyoming Thistle Field Guide.” The book came out last month, and it fits easily in the glove compartment of a truck, the side pocket of a pack or even the back pocket of a pair of jeans.
It may be small, but it has plant keys to help with identification and color photos showing flowers, leaves and the plants in their habitats. The guide is intended for use by weed crews, landowners, educators, land managers and botanists. The keys, designed to guide users through the identification process step-by-step, are written for non-experts.
The book’s cover shows the lovely pale pink flower of a Wyoming thistle. This native thistle is found in most of the state in upland areas, roadsides and within sagebrush and woodlands. In other words, it can be found most anywhere if we just know to look.
Wyoming has an amazing 19 native thistles. Some are very site-specific, growing only in a very few locations. The Barneby’s thistle is known to grow in an area of Lincoln County on shale slopes with desert scrub and sagebrush; there’s also one reported in Carbon County. Tracy’s thistle is only known from a couple of records in Uinta County in dry, open or wooded slopes with sagebrush.
Identifying native species can be tricky, but the guidebook describes what to look for such as bracts on the flower head or spiny wings on the stem. The book includes diagrams showing the various parts to look for when making identifications.
“I tried to keep technical terms to a minimum,” Heidel said. “The purpose of the book is to help identify thistle first, rather than plan to eradicate it before you even know what kind it is.”
Generally, when thistle spreads and forms dense patches it is likely non-native. Native thistles are less likely to take over. Wyoming has only five non-native thistles, but some of them are well known such as Canada thistle and bull thistle.
“Some of the most pervasive noxious weeds in the state are invasive thistles,” Heidel said.
If not identified and treated accordingly, invasive thistles can displace native species, degrade habitat quality, impact agriculture and reduce land value.
Native thistles, on the other hand, provide benefits for wildlife, pollinators and for rangeland health in general. Birds and even large herbivores such as elk also rely on native thistles as a food source.
“It’s important to know the difference,” Heidel said. “This book is intended to help with the correct identification.”
The guidebook is available from the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (wyoweed.org) and the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute (wyobiodiversity,net) for $4.50 plus shipping.
The sturdy spiral-bound book provides an easy-to-carry reference for whenever thistle is encountered.
The guide can also be downloaded for free from the University of Wyoming Extension website (wyoextension.org) as a PDF document, an HTML format document or as an e-publication.