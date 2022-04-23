The children may not know it, but as they build tall towers with magnetic tiles, geometric patterns crisscrossing in bright pops of color, they’re learning problem solving skills.
They’re also gaining experience working in a group and learning critical social and emotional skills they will carry with them into elementary school. And in one of Wyoming’s most rural communities, the Encampment Preschool Board is able to offer its classes tuition free.
Established in 1984, the Encampment Preschool is a nonprofit that originally began as a parent cooperative preschool serving the towns of Encampment and Riverside, with a combined population of just over 500 people.
The school’s reach extends into neighboring cattle ranches and unincorporated rural communities, offering local children opportunities to attend an inclusive preschool program that promotes optimal development for each child, upholds best practices in the field of early childhood instruction and provides a community model for quality and engagement.
In the classroom, Encampment Preschool teacher Rachel Swanson emphasizes hands-on activities as well as academic subjects.
“These children are learning to recognize letters, learning to write their names,” Swanson said. “In the morning class, we started by building their name in blocks, and that has transformed into writing their name. It’s amazing to see that progress.”
The school was recently awarded a $10,000 Wyoming Community Foundation grant through its Early Childhood Education Endowment Fund, with all the money planned for tuition costs for the 2022-2023 school year. Through community support and grants like the one from WYCF, the Encampment Preschool has offered its students tuition-free enrollment for years.
Evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that experiences from birth through age 5 are critical to children’s development, according to the Learning Policy Institute. Yet despite the long-term benefits of early education, children across the nation often lack access to integrated, inclusive early learning experiences before kindergarten. The Encampment Preschool, though, is able to offer occupational and physical therapy services to its students that may otherwise be hours away, acting as an early childhood education hub.
“We’re able to screen these kids and get in early intervention for speech and occupational therapy, and special education as well,” Swanson said. “It’s very beneficial for children to be in programs like this, and it just sets them up for success through elementary school.”
Often, children who access early intervention therapies at preschool do not need them later on when they enter elementary school, said longtime board member and retired Encampment kindergarten teacher Linda Kraft. Cost should never be a barrier, she said.
Providing scholarships advances the equity for all community members to have access to a quality preschool, despite economic status, according to the board. The median annual income in Carbon County is about $60,000, and nearly 12% of the population lives in poverty. There are very limited day care facilities in Encampment, and there are no other locally accessible free, structured resources for educational opportunities for children in the community.
“We really wanted to be tuition free because we knew that there were so many children who couldn’t afford it. We wanted to make this our gift to the community,” Kraft said.
The preschool is located in the K-12 Encampment School, so students become comfortable with the elementary school well before entering kindergarten.
“Our children come to kindergarten already comfortable with being in the building, walking through the halls and seeing other kids there,” Kraft said. “That is a real advantage. For the parents, it’s like a stepping stone and their comfort level is improved because the preschool experience is right there in the building.”
Board Secretary Leslie McLinskey said early childhood education is about so much more than exposure to academics.
“Preschool encourages children to develop so many important social and emotional skills that help them succeed in their future education and throughout all areas of their lives,” she said.
“Even more than that, our Encampment Preschool sets the foundation for such a positive relationship between our families and our school that keeps our entire community strong,” McLinksey said.