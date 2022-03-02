CHEYENNE — Legislators in the House of Representatives continued to debate education funding during the third reading of the 2023-24 biennium budget bill Friday afternoon.
Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, brought an amendment that he said would remove $9.3 million from the allocated education cost adjustment included in House Bill 1, “General government appropriations-2.” There is $503 million coming to Wyoming schools through American Rescue Plan Act funding, and more through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), Bear said.
“Many school districts have already given bonuses to their employees,” Bear said. “Here, I bring you an amendment where we take what (Joint Appropriations Committee) reduced out of the governor’s recommendation, and we go ahead and go with zero ECA.”
Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, said he supported the amendment as a place where Wyoming could “begin to live within its means.”
“This is a small area where we can start turning back on those dials to where we understand the concept of living within means, because I believe that is an issue ... in the education department,” he said.
But Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, said that ESSER funding and APRA funding have to be used for specific purposes and do not cover very real costs, like supplies and utilities.
“I wouldn’t presume ESSER money takes away the need to give (schools) these kinds of monies to meet specific needs,” he said.
Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said the external cost adjustment was recommended to be nearly double $9.3 million, so he did not agree with cutting it to zero.
“Now you want to go back and tell your school board, your teachers, and you want to tell your constituents that you want to cut more money for education?” Brown said.
Bear’s amendment failed a voice vote.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, then brought an amendment forward that would add $26.8 million to the Department of Education budget for school districts, as if it were contained in the education resource block grant model for school year 2022-23.
“It is an interesting amendment to hear after the last one,” Connolly said. “The last one was attempting to strip a portion of the ECA for utilities and supplies that were already put in the budget. What this one does is puts in the recommended ECA for staff.”
Connolly’s amendment failed in a 39-18 vote.
In a letter sent to Laramie County School District 1 families Thursday, the district said that based on the current status of education funding, the district planned to amend its ARPA spending plan. The plan was designed to address the impact COVID-19 had on children’s academic, social, emotional and mental health needs, according to LCSD1.
“Consistent with past practice, it appears likely that the Legislature will continue to not fully fund K-12 education’s external cost adjustment (ECA),” the letter read. “The ECA provides adjustments to districts’ funding resulting from inflation, which is affecting all of us.”
Inflation has affected the cost for supplies, materials, gas and electric bills, according to LCSD1.
“Without fully funding the ECA, LCSD1 will be forced to reallocate a portion of ARP funds that were intended be used to address the impacts of COVID 19,” the district said. “If the ECA is not fully funded, LCSD1 recognizes that utilizing ARP funds to maintain the operation and continuity of services is only a short-term solution. We appreciate the individuals who have advocated and will continue to advocate for education funding.”
Other education issues
Mid-afternoon, Bear tried to bring an amendment to the floor that would make appropriations to the University of Wyoming conditional on the stipulation that the university “shall not expend any general funds, federal funds or other funds under its control for any gender studies courses, academic programs, co-curricular programs or extra-curricular programs.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, this amendment brings a debate about a particular area that we are spending money,” Bear said. “I believe this debate is necessary for us to determine what this body approves of, and doesn’t approve of, as far as the teachings there and (in) our society.”
Before Bear could further explain his amendment, Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, called an objection to an amendment brought to the House floor, thereby convening the Rules Committee for the second time Friday afternoon.
“Germaneness to the budget. There is no appropriation here,” Larsen said.
The Rules Committee ruled Bear’s amendment was not germane to the budget, and he withdrew it.
For a third time in the afternoon, the Rules Committee was convened when Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, brought forward a budget amendment that would have allowed for $600,000 to be appropriated to the state superintendent of public instruction to establish the Hope Scholarship program. A bill on the same issue, House Bill 138, “Wyoming hope scholarship program,” was not introduced on the floor earlier in the session.
Gray’s amendment was withdrawn.