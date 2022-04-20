Egg industry left scrambling: Area farms, restaurants challenged by increasing poultry production costs (copy)

In the ramp-up to Easter, people may have noticed eggs are another commodity to show a dramatic price hike as part of a global surge of inflation and supply chain disruptions.
The price of a dozen eggs is up more than 25% compared to a year ago, according to analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data from Texas A&M University economists. Overall, egg prices are up 59% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Food Institute.
Egg prices average more than $2 a dozen nationally or more, according to USDA data. And prices continue to rise north of $2.50, as much as $5 or more a dozen for some varieties at certain grocers.
While an increase in the range of $1.50-$3 may not be seem like much to the daily consumer, local restaurants are feeling the impact in their bulk orders.
Maria’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in Laramie had to raise the price of its breakfast burritos that contain eggs by $1 to make up for an increase in cost, said co-owner Edna Galvan.
Its supplier, Shamrock Foods Co., has been struggling with an avian flu outbreak, which also is contributing to a national supply issue and inflation for eggs. While the restaurant used to pay between $30 to $45 for 30 dozen eggs when buying in bulk, that has increased to about $90 over the past two weeks.
“It’s tough,” Galvan said. “Right now it’s eggs, but another thing is the price of chicken. Sometimes there’s not even any there (available to order).”
Finding a balance
Flocks totaling a combined 5.4 million chickens in Wisconsin, Delaware and Iowa are among the largest avian flu outbreaks in the United States. The outbreak had reached Wyoming by the end of March, and is posing a threat to small, local farms in Albany County.
“We are at the mercy of nature since our chicken flocks are free-range and we don’t have the means for them to be confined from the outdoors completely,” said BJ Edwards, co-owner of Taste of the Wind farm located about 30 miles west of Laramie. The farm is bracing for the possibility of losing its entire flock.
Edwards and her husband, Chris, have been feeding their animals indoors and at night in an effort to keep food remnants away from wild birds that could spread avian flu. They also are experimenting with the use of deterrents like scarecrows and owl decoys to keep birds away from livestock areas.
“It is a tough balance, as we do not want to reduce habitat availability for these birds as they pass through this part of the state, but we do want them to avoid certain areas of the land we are on in order to minimize contact with our birds,” Edwards said.
She expects the risk to increase as the weather gets warmer and more birds migrate into the area.
Unlike other farms, Taste of the Wind processes its own meat birds on location. While this is legal, insurance companies refuse to cover their operations because of the practice.
“Our only strategy at this point is prevention, and a lot of prayers,” Edwards said.
Other local farmers have less concern their flocks will be impacted by the avian flu, but report having felt the brunt of increasing prices for gas and other supplies.
“Prices are outrageous right now,” said Mollee Gilgen. Her family operates Middle Fork Farm, which is down the street from Taste of the Wind. “We have high fuel prices, which drives up feed costs, and it costs more to drive to town and pick up your feed.”
Gilgen said that because it’s hard enough for people to afford food, she’s chosen to absorb the increased costs of producing milk, eggs and meat rather than pass it on to her customers.
An important way to combat the supply chain issues at the ranch has been diversifying products and services, Gilgen said. The ranch produces fodder to cut down on feed costs and sells other products like lettuce and pesto. It also has branched out as a venue for ranch weddings.
“I think anyone in agriculture understands that everything fluctuates,” Gilgen said. “You never know what your day’s (going to bring), so you prepare for anything.”
Global scramble
Higher egg prices are part of an inflationary wave that has seen food prices increase 7.9% from February 2021 to February 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is the largest increase since 1981.
“Egg prices are set by the commodity market based on supply and demand, and farmers don’t usually get to set the price of their eggs,” said Marc Dresner, director of integrated communications for the American Egg Board. “Like many industries, egg farming is experiencing supply chain challenges related to increases in costs and availability of feed and grain, labor and transportation.”
Supply chain issues have caused the Laramie Walmart to increase egg prices despite efforts to minimize the impacts of higher costs, said company spokesperson Tricia Moriarty.
Taste of the Wind also has slightly increased some prices to account for delivery cost increases because of higher fuel prices.
For Edwards, localizing all aspects of the food production process is the best defense against experiencing these problems to a greater degree like large producers.
“We are seeing, on a massive scale, just how fragile our supply chains and global economies are. When we source our products locally, we automatically insulate ourselves from being affected by large-scale issues like we are seeing,” Edwards said. “With local producers … I do feel that eating can sustain us and our families and support healthy communities built on relationships and trust, rather than speed, greed and convenience.”
American consumers are adjusting some of their Easter spending with persistent inflation hitting their pocketbooks.
The National Retail Federation projects consumers will spend $169.79 on the Christian holiday. Eighty percent of Americans will celebrate Easter and are projected to spend $20.8 billion this year, down from $21.6 billion in 2019.
The retail group also reports that 42% of consumers will comparison shop for Easter items if the price is considered too high. Another 31% of consumers will choose a different brand or color because of higher costs.