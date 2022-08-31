National Elk Refuge

As part of its efforts to battle chronic wasting disease, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has place a crematory at the National Elk Refuge to incinerate the carcasses of animals possibly infected with CWD.

 Courtesy File Photo/National Elk Refuge

The National Elk Refuge has received a diesel-fueled crematory in which it plans to incinerate the carcasses of elk possibly infected with chronic wasting disease.

Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reserve in Jackson have applied for a permit from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to operate the “mobile crematory for ungulates.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus