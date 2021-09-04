The 30-year-old Denver man captured in southern Carbon County after a daylong manhunt last week continues to be held on a cash-only bond in the local jail.
Jose Guadalupe Valdez Silerio was captured after a manhunt that began at about 1 a.m. Aug. 26 in Riverside. It ended late the same day near Creston Junction west of Rawlins, but not before prompting law enforcement to warn area residents and delay the start of a school by a couple of hours.
Valdez remains in the Carbon County jail, said Carbon County Attorney Ashley Mayfield Davis.
While declining to comment on the specifics of Valdez’s case because an investigation continues, Davis said he’ll need a preliminary hearing before going to District Court for an arraignment.
Davis declined to comment on the case, but provided court documents, including an affidavit from the arresting officer.
In addition to charges in Colorado, Valdez faces a host of criminal charges in Wyoming, including theft, feeing or attempting to elude, property destruction, reckless driving, interference with a police officer, failure to maintain a single lane of travel and speeding 90 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Valdez appeared by video Monday at his preliminary Hearing in Carbon County Circuit Court of the 2nd Judicial District with Judge Susan K. Stipe presiding.
Attorney Gwendolyn R. Wade, also appearing by video for the County Attorney’s Office, presented seven charges against Valdez, three felonies and four misdemeanors.
In his affidavit, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Bracken wrote that someone matching Valdez’s description “was seen stealing a 1998 green and silver Dodge Diesel 2500 pickup” in Encampment on Aug. 26.
A high-speed chase of some 92 miles with speeds reaching up to 90 mph ensued west along Higway 70 from Encampment to Baggs, then north on Highway 789 toward Creston Junction and Interstate 80, according to the affidavit. Along the way, Valdez successfully eluded several WHP troopers.
At mile marker 8 on 789, the stolen truck struck a WHP patrol vehicle while trying to evade some deployed spike strips, doing “significant damage” to the WHP vehicle, Bracken wrote. The truck also was damaged in this crash.
Since Valdez was not represented at the preliminary hearing by legal counsel, an attorney was appointed to represent him by the court.
On the topic of bail, Judge Stipe set Valdez’s bond at $100,000 cash only.
A preliminary is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Carbon County Circuit Court.