Residents in Rawlins and Sinclair have been given the go-ahead to expand their limited use of Rawlins city water, but are still under a boil order and advised to conserve as much as possible.
Residents were advised over the weekend they could take short showers, flush their toilets and do one load of laundry per day after service was disrupted Thursday while the city was working on a water line repair project.
Although workers had reduced water pressure to complete their repairs, two additional lines broke, which caused the city’s water storage tanks to leak.
The crisis hit a critical juncture in part because the city had fallen behind on maintaining and repairing the water system, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said Friday.
“We’re playing catch-up,” Weickum said. “There were talks about worst-case scenarios, and that’s what happened.”
City staff has been working around the clock to fix the problem, and levels of water in the city's tanks have been rising thanks to conservation efforts. Bigfoot99 Radio reported that as of Sunday, Rawlins was pulling 600 gallons per minute from three wells and 800 gallons per minute from the springs, an improvement from Friday's rate of 300 gallons per minute.
The broken water lines have been repaired, but the city is asking residents to keep an eye out for water in the streets as lines in town could be under additional stress.
While residents should have running water to their houses and are permitted to leave faucets dripping to prevent frozen pipes, water filters and softeners could be clogged.
The city is advising people to hit “bypass” on clogged units. They should contact the Carbon County Emergency Management call center at 307-328-7777 and provide a name, address and phone number if issues continue.
Along with pressure-testing the lines, the returning water supply must pass two rounds of mandatory testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne before it's deemed safe again. Wyoming Highway Patrol delivered the first samples Sunday.
The boil water advisory will likely last through Wednesday when safety testing is projected to be complete. Restaurants must remain closed until the advisory is lifted, according to the City of Rawlins website.
Carbon County School District resumed classes Monday and is able to provide food service despite the boil water order, according to the district's website.
WHP also is monitoring rolling closures of Interstate 80 to avoid adding stranded travelers to the mix of those impacted by the crisis. There was preparation for an emergency shelter for this reason.
Free bottled water has been available at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Multiplex building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents who are unable to pick up water can call the Carbon County Emergency Management help line.
The response center and the Rawlins Fire Department have provided water tanks for livestock at the Glenn Edition. A map can be found online.
Volunteers from Rawlins and from as far as Salt Lake City have donated time and resources to help the residents work through the shortage.
“Our community is absolutely incredible when there’s a crisis,” Weickum said Friday. “Instead of tearing each other apart, they come together to solve the problem. We are so blessed to have the community members we do have to get past some of these things.”