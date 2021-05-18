People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the ESSA academy in Bolton, England, on Tuesday May 18. For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors at pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as coronavirus rules were relaxed across the country on Monday. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons to be cautious and some of the scientists advising him say restrictions might need to be reimposed quickly because of a worrying variant first detected in India.