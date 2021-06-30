Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa that's in recognition of discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, on June 1. Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada say investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children in Saskatchewan. That follows last month's discovery of about 215 bodies at another such school in British Columbia.