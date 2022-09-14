JACKSON — A black bear walked through downtown Jackson. A moose scratched up a car in Wilson. And, in Yellowstone National Park, elk are beginning to rut, meaning humans need to give them a wide berth, no matter how eager they are to hear bulls bugle and to see them lock antlers in the annual quest for a mate — or many.
Wildlife activity should be starting to pick up in Jackson Hole, which typically sees more bears searching for food as berry crops dry out, and ungulates scratching the velvet off their antlers as they prepare to mate.
But south of Yellowstone National Park, the elk rut seems to be off to a slow start.
“It’s been so warm,” Mark Gocke said. “I don’t think we’ve had a lot of action.”
Gocke, a spokesman for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said he took a ride Sunday morning through Grand Teton National Park and didn’t see elk where he usually does or hear them bugling.
Hunting also has been slow. People, he said, are waiting for a cold front to come through before getting out in the field.
“Generally, the animals just get more active when we get these cold, frosty mornings,” Gocke said. “We just haven’t had it here lately, and hopefully this warm spell breaks and we can get back to cooler fall temps.”
But that doesn’t mean animals aren’t active around Jackson. In the evenings, tourists have been taking pictures of elk herds resting on the ranches between Highway 22 and the Indian Trails subdivision.
On Saturday, a moose rubbed its paddles on a home, car and Wyoming Cowboys flag in Wilson, aiming to rub off its velvet. That’s the layer of skin that forms to provide vitamins and minerals to help antlers grow.
Moose, deer and elk typically rub that layer off in the fall, leaving blood and debarked trees behind. The moose’s rubbing left behind a scuffed vehicle and garage door, and a bloody flag, Gocke said.
To keep ungulates from getting their antlers stuck in loose, stringy objects such as hammocks, cables and Christmas lights, Gocke had a simple request: “Just put that stuff away. Make it unavailable.”
Then, Gocke said, on Tuesday a black bear cruised through the middle of Jackson, coming off East Gros Ventre Butte and passing through Miller Park and near Hatch Taqueria and Tequilas before heading off into the forest near Snow King. The bear was just passing through, Gocke said, and didn’t get food rewards.
“It’s just that time of year when we need to be mindful of wildlife getting more active, whether it’s the breeding season or in search of more food,” he said.
As far as food goes for bears, Gocke said that the berry crop has been “pretty good” this summer. August was the wettest on record, and east-facing slopes in Grand Teton have been littered with huckleberries.
“Those berries and vegetation are drying off, or will be in the coming weeks,” he said. “That’s when we start to see more bears showing up in residential areas.”
Teton County recently passed new regulations that, among other things, ban wildlife feeding and require bear-resistant trash cans countywide.
Those will go fully into effect Nov. 1, when county officials say they’ll start enforcing the regulations. The town of Jackson, meanwhile, is moving through multiple readings of its own ordinance that is set to require bear-resistant trash cans on the edge of town, but not the downtown area the black bear walked through Tuesday. The town’s regulations won’t go into effect until April 1, 2023.
Wildlife advocates have, however, been offering free and reduced price bear-resistant trash cans via a new nonprofit, Jackson Hole Bear Solutions. The idea is for people to lock up any attractants as much as possible to prevent bears from accessing them. (“Bear-resistant” trash cans are not called “bear proof” because they’re not 100% foolproof.)
After getting food rewards, black and grizzly bears can get used to accessing that food source — and become aggressive in trying to reach it, potentially posing a danger to humans they encounter. When that happens, wildlife managers often consider relocating or removing bears, either by euthanasia or live placement.
So, beyond getting bear-resistant canisters — and if homeowners and renters don’t have one — Gocke encouraged people not to put their trash out the night before haulers come to pick it up.
“It’s still an attractant and bears are going to smell it and they’re going to hang around longer,” he said. “It would just be a lot better for everyone if the garbage doesn’t go out until the morning of pick up.”
Yellowstone also sent out a press release Wednesday saying the elk rut has begun. While looking for a mate — or building a harem of cows — bulls can be unpredictable and dangerous. The animals have injured people in the past, and can change directions quickly while moving.
Park regulations require that people maintain a 25-yard separation from elk and other ungulates, as well as greater distances from bears, wolves and bison. If you’re charged, find shelter in a vehicle or behind a tall barrier. If shelter is not available, back away. Yellowstone visitors are responsible for their own safety, park officials stressed.