Time is running out if you want your dog entered in the Bark Madness contest, as entries will not be accepted after Feb. 28. So if you have been putting off filling out and submitting your entry form, along with a photo, don’t delay any longer.
Signing up is easy. All you have to do is go to: RawlinsTimes.com and scroll down to the photo of the basset hound with its ears a-flappin’ and click on it. The entry form will automatically pop up. From there, just fill out the information and then upload your dog’s picture. We’ll take it from there.
Best of all, it’s free. That’s right. There is no entry fee.
HOW IT WORKS
Once deadline passes, week by week the Rawlins Times will then whittle down the field by category until the end of March, when the three top vote-getters are announced. Those three will each receive gift baskets, trophies and the following:
First prize: $350 in products/services
Second prize: $200 in products/services
Third prize: $100 in products/services
Although it costs absolutely nothing to sign up and send in a photo, it does cost to vote, but it is for great causes, as a portion proceeds go to worthy causes, both animal and human.
For $1 you get 10 votes. Better still, you don’t even have to have an entry in the contest, because voting is open to everyone, even cat lovers (Hiss!).
One other thing, arrangements are being made in which donation of items to certain establishment may be made; the items can be for both animal or human.