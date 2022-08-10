Election 2022 bug

CASPER — Former Secretary of State Max Maxfield has filed a federal complaint against Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who’s running to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state.

The complaint stems from financial disclosures that Gray made when he was a candidate in the state’s U.S. House race (he dropped out of that race nearly a year ago). The complaint, submitted to the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday, alleges that loans Gray reported as being made to the campaign by himself were actually not funded by the candidate, therefore violating federal campaign-finance law.

