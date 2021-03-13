This year’s federal timber sales in the Ryan Park area are going unsold.
Speculated is the new — and until recently — unannounced weight restrictions now in effect on a state highway bridge on Highway 130 west of Ryan Park near County Road 504.
It was at the March 2 Carbon County Commission meeting that District Ranger Jason Armbruster of the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District informed commissioners about the situation and explore possible solutions.
Armbruster laid out for the Commissioners the Forest Service’s plan to address the problem of too many beetle-killed timber in the heavily forested areas surrounding the Ryan Park community. This risk became painfully obvious during last year’s devastating fire that burned most of the forest from French Creek all the way to Colorado Highway 127/Wyoming Highway 230, between Three-Way and Woods Landing.
“Ryan Park is a big area of focus for us (this year) to reduce the hazardous fuels around that community,” said Armbruster. “There are two timber sales planned for the forest surrounding this community. We already put one timber sale in the area out for bid right across from Ryan Park just north of the highway. We had no bidders.”
The reason given was the uncertainty of the haul route and that weight restricted bridge. The most likely purchaser is the Saratoga Forest Management sawmill in Saratoga. Armbruster said that without a haul route, it would be virtually impossible to get and transport.
Previously there were no posted weight limits on a tractor trailer; now it is limited to 25 tons. A truck and pup tractor trailer combination used by some log haulers, had no weight restrictions; now it is 27 tons.
“That is significantly below what is needed to bring in logging equipment or send out a loaded log truck,” said Armbruster.
An example given was a lowboy truck and trailer with a “feller buncher machine,” and it comes in at approximately 35 tons at a minimum. A loaded five axle log truck runs 40 tons, and a loaded truck and pup combination can run 51 to 57 tons.
State Division Engineer Ralph Tarango told Armbruster in November 2020 that WYDOT could not authorize any overweight loads on that bridge any longer, as well as that for the purposes of any future logging contracts the public should count on the bridge being restricted. (Editor’s nore: For an in-depth story about the reasons for the new weight restrictions on this bridge see the previous bridge story in the March 10 Rawlins Times.)
SEEKING OPTIONS
Armbruster asked commissioners would they be open to the idea of authorizing hauling logs on County Road 504 straight to the mill.
This 15-mile-long county road joins Highway 130 just east of the restricted bridge and travels in a northwesterly direction to Saratoga across mostly open private ranch land. The first four miles of this road,though, is a poor-quality narrow dirt road that travels over a ridge. This portion of the road is not kept open in the wintertime.
Year-round maintenance and winter plowing of CR 504 starts from the Upper Cedar Creek Ranch service entrance and continues for the 11 miles into Saratoga. The first seven miles of this gravel road is across open ranch country. It varies from a wide one lane to a narrow two-lane country road mostly graveled, some portions not so much. The last four miles of this road has a poor-quality blacktop surface in need of repair. Much of this road is a combination of poor-quality asphalt and gravel surfaces with at least four cattle guards and one stream culvert.
The last mile of this road passes by the main entrance to Old Baldy, a private country club, then past a housing subdivision and directly through the Saratoga Hot Springs Resort to reach the sawmill.
Commissioners were not supportive of this route.
At Commission Chairman Jim Johnson’s prompting, Carbon County Road and Bridge Coordinator Kandis Fritz said that road is not wide enough to handle commercial truck traffic. She then gave a cursory cost of $800,000 and a brief outline of the estimated work and materials needed to bring the upper portion of this county road up to a usable level, while listing many other issues with this road.
Johnson then referenced the county policy that requires commercial users to be responsible for the cost of any upgrades or repairs needed for the county roads they use.
“I don’t even sense that as an option for a logging operation” Johnson said. He was joined in support by Commissioner John Espy.
“I can’t in good conscience allow a county road to get torn up like this for a commercial purpose,” Espy said.
These sales last for up to three years, said Armbruster, when he was asked how many trucks would using the road for these sales.
Armbruster answered approximately 1,300 round trips, with an estimated 691 loads for one sale and 492 loads for the other. There would also be an estimated 60 round trips each year to mobilize the equipment for the sales.
Commissioner Sue Jones referenced the cost for such use to the Town of Saratoga and said that the Mayor was opposed to the idea as was the Old Baldy Club. Jones also said that the safety issues would be quadrupled by relocating this truck traffic to a county road.
“Even if we can fix the road, there are so many safety and environmental issues on this road,” Jones said.
It was Commissioner Byron Barkhurst who said commissioners were not against the sale, only that Highway 130 was the best route, to which Armbruster concurred. Armbruster floated the possibility that federal funds might be available since this road travels through a federal forest.
Commissioners agreed to send a letter to WYDOT asking them to fix the bridge in order that heavy trucks could use it while explaining why County Road 504 was not an acceptable route for commercial trucks to Saratoga.