RAWLINS -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
Conditions required for funeral assistance eligibility include:
-- The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
-- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to or caused by COVID-19.
-- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
-- There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.
Examples of eligible expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation may include, but are not limited to: transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased individual; the transfer of remains, a casket or urn; a burial plot or cremation niche; a marker or headstone; clergy or officiant services; the arrangement of a funeral ceremony; the use of funeral home equipment or staff; cremation or interment costs; and costs associated with producing multiple death certificates.
Call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 (TTY 800-462-7585) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and begin the application process. Additional information is available online at FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages both by telephone and the website.