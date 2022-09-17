The Medicine Bow National Forest will host its first monitoring field trip for its Landscape Vegetation Analysis project Sept. 29 in a daylong field trip open to the public.
In what’s planned to be the first of annual monitoring field trips will examine the Troublesome focus area where the Forest — in cooperation with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Mule Deer Foundation and Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District — recently completed 77 acres of shrub mowing to improve crucial big game winter range.
The Troublesome focus area is located on the northwest edge of the Snowy Range about 12 miles east of Saratoga in Carbon County.
Monitoring and reporting make up the final phase for treatments in the LaVA implementation process. The primary intent is to answer the questions:
• Did we do what we said we were going to do?
• Did we get the expected outcomes?
• Do we need to adjust future treatments?
Meeting time and location for the field day are to be determined. Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP. To RSVP or for more information, contact Matt Schweich, LaVA implementation coordinator, at matthew.schweich@usda.gov or 307-745-2422.
Participants will need to provide their own transportation for the day. Access to the Troublesome area is challenging, involving about 12 miles of dirt road driving (high clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle recommended), followed by a hike of about 3 miles round-trip (including about 600 feet of elevation loss/gain between 8,300 and 8,900 feet in elevation).
Weather can be highly variable at this time of year and the group will be away from any shelter for up to three hours. Participants will need to bring appropriate clothing, footwear, food and water. No stores, restrooms or other facilities will be available for the duration of the trip.
The field trip may be challenging for some people. Monitoring results will be summarized in an LaVA project newsletter later this fall and detailed in the monitoring report scheduled for release next spring. In future years, we expect the monitoring field trips will visit more accessible locations.
The LaVA story map feature can be used to provide focus area/treatment feedback. Feedback helps with generation and refinement of focus areas and treatment proposals.
The National Forest released its final Record of Decision and supporting documents for the LaVA project Aug. 13, 2020. The LaVA decision seeks to improve forest conditions in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges using a wide range of tools. A maximum of 288,000 acres could be treated, spread over a 15-year period.