SHERIDAN — From the possibility of heat stroke and inclement weather to the significant fire risk, the later summer months bring certain risks for those living in the Rocky Mountain West. Luckily, experts offer a wide range of guidance to encourage everyone to enjoy the end of the season.

“One of the things that I think most people like to do when they are outside is enjoying an alcoholic beverage,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. “In the heat of summer, that is a dangerous proposition.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus