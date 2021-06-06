DENVER (AP) — A fire raged for several hours at an oil drilling operation about 40 miles east of Denver, burning several trucks before being brought under control.
The cause of the fire at the Crestone Peak Resources drilling pad near the town of Bennett was not yet determined.
About 45 workers were on scene and evacuated when the blaze ignited Saturday afternoon. No one was reported injured.
The fire primarily burned diesel from trucks and pumps, Crestone spokesperson Jason Oates told KUSA-TV.
As the fire burned, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office posted a message on social media warning a media helicopter to leave the area because of potential explosions.
After it had burned for more than five hours firefighters were able to begin suppressing the fire using foam and it was soon brought under control.