In 2021, about 200 participants joined local, county and state emergency responders in the annual Walk the Rock 9/11 Memorial Climb on Grant Street in Rock Springs.

 Tyler Johnson/Rocket Miner File

ROCK SPRINGS — Every year, thousands of participants across America walk, climb and run to remember those who sacrificed their lives to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Rock Springs, firefighters are hosting the 2022 Walk the Rock, 9/11 Memorial Climb.

