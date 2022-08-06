Exchange-Carbon Valley

A dump truck hauls coal at the Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette.

 AP File Photo/Mead Gruver

GILLETTE — Halfway through 2022, Powder River Basin mines have produced about half of the total amount of coal as last year, keeping up the pace of production despite struggling to get enough trains to maximize on the continued demand for thermal coal.

The 12 Campbell County PRB mines combined to produce 115.7 million tons of coal this year through June. Last year, those same mines produced about 230 million tons, according to coal production data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus