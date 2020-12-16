In the Upper North Platte River Valley, 12,000 mule deer are on their winter range, down from the Sierra Madres and the Snowy Range for the coldest months of the year. The big game animals are doing what they have always done: moving from the high ground in search of food, and will return to the mountains come spring.
“As we all know, the Platte Valley mule deer herd is a pretty special herd to a lot of us here in Wyoming. It currently contains about 12,000 animals and we have a population goal of about 16,000 animals,” Embere Hall, wildlife coordinator for the Laramie Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish said Friday morning to the Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group.
“Despite recent growth, there has been concern over the past decade or more,” Hall said.
Local ranchers, wildlife advocates and state leaders met virtually on Friday to discuss critical big-game migratory corridors in the Upper North Platte River Valley. Theirs is the first in what will be several statewide collaborative processes to protect big game migration corridors across Wyoming. In February, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order with the goal of protecting the Sublette mule deer, Baggs mule deer and Platte Valley mule deer migration corridors from, when possible, development and new infrastructure.
According to the governor’s office, the order “supports conservation of mule deer and pronghorn, protects landowner rights and accommodates multiple-use opportunities.” Gordon appointed seven members to the Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group in consultation with the Carbon County Commission to review the existing designation of the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration corridor.
The working group will review the effectiveness of corridor designation on the migratory herd and evaluate the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor draft risk assessment report. It will also make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation, as well as examine the impacts of all restrictions on development and use of lands encompassed in the designated corridor.
Beth Callaway, who specializes in natural resources and environment in the Governor’s Office, said the group should examine the impacts of all restrictions on development in the corridor, which could impact county revenue, jobs, proposing current projects and other issues.
“Thinking about how those economic factors are impacted by the designation is a big ask,” Callaway said.
Hall said that in 2011, the Game and Fish partnered with other agencies to mark 55 does, which were captured on winter range and monitored from 2011 until 2013 with GPS collars. The goals at that time were to evaluate movements, understand threats to those movements and to advance understanding and management of the important habitats.
“What we found was a pretty crucial migratory pathway for mule deer,” Hall said.
The majority of the Platte Valley herd is migratory. Summer ranges occur in the Sierra Madres, the Snowies and North Park, Colo., and north towards I-80.
“All of these are disparate summer ranges … and they come out of these and spend their winters in the Platte Valley,” Hall said. “Interestingly through this process, we found some potential risks to these movement paths from a variety of sources, from roads including I-80 … there is also increased pressure from development in the North Park area.”
The Game and Fish also identified two bottlenecks, as defined in the executive order, as portions of the corridor where animals are significantly physically or behaviorally restricted by landscape features, development and other factors. One is along I-80 and the other coincides with the Encampment River.
“The first bottleneck is at I-80 at Dana Ridge bottleneck area, a machinery underpass mile marker 244. It has been identified before as a high priority area,” Hall said. “This bottleneck is really important for animals for their movings between and across that I-80 corridor. In fact, that is the only of the only places we have identified for successful crossings within the corridor.”
The second is located in the Encampment River canyon, and is largely protected by the Encampment River Wilderness Area.
Carbon County Commissioner John Espy, who represents local government, asked how landowners were contacted about the executive order and the task force, and Wildlife Biologist Teal Cufaude said that the Game and Fish used all the ways it normally does for public outreach, including public meetings, mailings and posting resources online.
Carbon County resident Chris Williams, who represents agricultural interests on the working group, asked if a “bottleneck” designation would affect livestock movement.
“This executive order, when it mentions bottlenecks, it says: ‘No surface disturbance, or seasonal human presence shall be permitted within bottlenecks.’ Some of these ranches have been ranching in harmony with this mule deer herd. Would you see them trying to restrict a rancher from using an underpass?” Williams asked. “That could really affect the way a rancher operates. It could affect the traditional way that we move our cattle and bring cattle home. Sometimes we are there at the same time as the mule deer.”
Hall said that there would likely be no change to ranch use.
“There would be no limitations on rancher use of underpasses to my knowledge,” Hall said. “That is all considered an existing use, so because of that, there wouldn’t be a change. The Department certainly sees ranching as something that is beneficial to wildlife and highly compatible with the goals that we have.”
It would be, rather, state- and federally-permitted use and development that would be under strict review in the area. The executive order applies to activities that are either state or federally permitted, and activities related to private lands will likely not fall under the purview of what the Game and Fish are looking for, in terms of reviewing activities for compliance with this executive order.
President of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming Pete Obermueller, who represents industry on the working group, said that it appears that there seems to be a lot of data missing to be able to reasonably assess what an actual risk is.
“For those of you that deal with federal land stuff, to me the risk assessment reads like a ‘Chapter Three’ of an EIS, where they describe the situation,” Obermueller said. “With an EIS, you follow that up with, ‘Here are the various options.’ In our case, we are charged with making a recommendation on how to mitigate risk to the herd and to the corridors, and I would like to know more baseline information about where we are at.”